Huskies Pick Up Commitment from San Diego-Area Linebacker
Going for a much taller look at linebacker, the University of Washington football team received a commitment on Tuesday from Ezaya Tokio, a sleek 6-foot-4, 200-pound defender from Oceanside, California.
Tokio, according to his recruiting profile, picked the Huskies over UCLA, Arizona State, Arizona, Michigan State. Colorado, WSU and others.
He's the 16th oral commitment in the Class of 2026 for the Huskies, their eighth prospective defensive player and the first LB.
Tokio runs contrary to the bulk of the current UW linebacker corps, which includes 6-foot, 232-pound junior Buddah Al-Uqdah, the WSU transfer; 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior Jacob Manu, the Arizona transfer; 5-foot-11 234-pound sophomore Deven Bryant, and 6-foot, 221-pound freshman Jonathan Epperson.
In stature for the Huskies, he more resembles 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and 6-foot-2, 223-pound Xe'ree Alexander, the UCF transfer.
Tokio is a 3-star prospect who barely played half the 2024 season for Oceanside High School, appearing in just four games because of transfer restrictions.
In his limited participation for a 7-4 team, he came up with 28 tackles, 10.5, tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks -- which some people call a season.
As a sophomore, Tokio played for St. Augustine High in San Diego, 35 miles from Oceanside, and piled up 98 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 sacks and 3 pass break-ups for a 10-5 team.
Tokio initially was offered by Jedd Fisch's staff on January 24, 2024, just a week after Fisch and his coaches took over for Kalen DeBoer, so the the Huskies have been on him a long time.
He took his official visit to the UW on this past June 6-8 weekend.
