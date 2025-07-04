Huskies Receive Commit from Relatively New Football Player in Tacoma
The University of Washington football team just did something in recruiting that it has never done before.
It offered a scholarship to and received a commitment from a prospect from Annie Wright Schools, in this case a defensive lineman named Ta'a Malu.
Even while in operation for 141 years, Annie Wright -- a private school in Tacoma and a lower-level 1A participant in state athletics -- had never fielded a varsity football team until 10 months ago.
Which means the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Malu was brand new to football, as well, though the Gators did a trial run with a junior varsity in 2023 without him.
While all of this might seem like a bit of a scholarship gamble, more than one recruiter saw something in this big kid that they liked because he had more than dozen offers and chose the Huskies over Utah, Boise State and Arizona.
He is the UW's 17th oral commitment for the Class of 2026.
Malu has told different recruiting sites that he's previously been a mixed martial arts devotee, which will be the second such athlete for the Huskies. He joins incoming 6-foot-6, 250-pound freshman Victor Sanchez Hernandez, an edge rusher from Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, Washington, when he's not competing internationally.
Sanchez Hernandez has been a three-time Junior Olympian, two-time Pan-American champion and three-time national champion in taekwondo. Meantime, Malu has been involved with Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu.
In future years, people might best be advised not to mess with these large-sized martial arts combatants if they're out and about in Seattle.
Malu was used as both an edge rusher and a down tackle for a 5-5 Annie Wright team, but the recruiting analysts view him as more of an inside player.
"Plays with sound technique, uses his hands well and makes plays up and down the defensive line," 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins wrote. "He plays a power game and with his active feet and hands, should be a very solid player at the Power 4 level."
A word of caution, though: Malu is still new to the gamel and has competed at one of the lowest levels of high school football across the state, so it will be interesting to see if he fits in or finds the Big Ten football a bit of an eye-opener.
