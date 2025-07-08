Huskies Secure Commitment from Vaunted SoCal Back Brian Bonner

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Brian Bonner Jr. has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’0 190 RB from Santa Clarita, CA chose the Huskies over UCLA, Penn State, & Nebraska



He’s ranked as the No. 4 RB in 2026 ☔️https://t.co/gTvp2CvfNO pic.twitter.com/SsT3EuQPAT