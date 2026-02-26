Huskies Take a Run at Virginia TE Commit

For the past five months, Sean Currie has been committed to the University of Virginia as a tight end and a lacrosse player.

That hasn't stopped schools such as Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and now Washington from continuing to recruit him in an aggressive manner.

On Tuesday, the Huskies made their move on the 6-foot-7, 235-pound Currie, offering a scholarship to the 3-star player from the Class of 2027 and Lawrenceville School in Trenton, New Jersey,

Yes, the transfer portal buzzards are indeed circling.

The UW no doubt thinks it has a chance for multiple reasons.

The Huskies likely has trumpeted the fact they have a long-winding history of placing tight ends in the NFL, with Cade Otton, Drew Sample, Will Dissly, Devin Culp, Jack Westover and Keleki Latu on current rosters.

They might slyly mention how this offseason they actually picked up a Virginia player from the transfer portal in Manny Karnley, who started at cornerback for the Cavaliers this past fall.

And, if the UW wants to get sentimental about it, Jedd Fisch will inform Currie that he can come to Montlake and play for a New Jersey-produced coach, which is him from Livingtston, and catches passes from a New Jersey quarterback, which is Derek Zammit from Lincoln Park.

The Huskies probably can get him Bruce Springsteen or Bon Jovi tickets, too, if he's interested in old New Jersey rockers.

All of these Big Ten and SEC schools appeared to be enamored by the size and athleticism for this big guy.

For a 6-3 Lawrenceville team, he caught 34 passes for 474 yards and 8 touchdowns. He has the speed to get open having run the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds.

Demonstrating his versatility, he also came off the edge and piled up 3 sacks as a Lawrenceville defender.

While the Huskies can fulfill nearly all of Currie's outside needs it doesn't have a high-profile East Coast lacrosse team to interest him in coming to the Northwest, but it does have a Northwest college entry..

While the Huskies are getting in on Currie after the fact, he's reportedly visited Penn State four times, which could signal he might be considering a jump to the Nittany Lions.

Recruiting analysts suggest the New Jersey prospect is a "soft commit" to Virginia, which means he might be available, with his recruitment taking off in a big way after he pledged he was going to the ACC school.