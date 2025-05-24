Huskies Tap Arizona QB Well Once More, Offer 2027 Prospect
Jedd Fisch clearly likes his Arizona-produced quarterbacks.
All shapes and sizes.
Desert tough.
For the coming season, 5-foot-11, 197-pound sophomore Demond Williams Jr. from suburban Chandler southeast of Phoenix will be the starting quarterback for Fisch's University of Washington football team.
His staff sent an offer out this past week to 6-foot-3, 215-pound Kael Snyder from the Class of 2027 and Perry High School in Gilbert, which is next to Chandler.
And now there's 6-foot-5, 225-pound Blake Roskopf, also 2027, who's from Desert Edge High in Goodyear west of the big city and, as of Thursday, can consider himself offered by the UW.
The Huskies have metro Phoenix completely surrounded.
Roskopf is an interesting case because he didn't play in the first five games for Desert Edge and then led the Scorpions to the 5A state championship with a 28-19 victory over rival Cactus.
He threw 74- and 84-yard touchdown passes and ran 25 yards for a third score on the big stage.
From his abbreviated season, Roskopf completed 150 of 245 passes for 2,203 yards and 19 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions.
The Huskies became his 16th and latest offer, with these scholarship proposals coming nonstop over the past four months.
Among the others pursuing him include Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
