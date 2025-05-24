Former UW QB Dermaricus Davis Finds New School
The University of Hawaii football team might very well could be the best place for him, but quarterback Dermaricus Davis stands to be a casualty of the transfer portal, with his stock seemingly falling every time he's made a move.
On Friday, the 6-foot-5, 187-pound Davis told On3 Sports he will transfer to Hawaii after UCLA rather unexpectedly acquired the Iamaleava brothers, Nico and Madden, to take all of the future center snaps.
This comes roughly 13 months after Davis, a 4-star prospect and California native, left the University of Washington three weeks into Jedd Fisch's first spring practice with the Huskies. It's possible he wasn't willing to play behind then fellow freshman Demond Williams Jr., who was the back-up to senior Will Rogers at the time.
And all of this has happened nearly a year and a half after Davis originally entered the transfer portal when Kalen DeBoer left the UW to become the Alabama coach and came back to give Fisch's staff a try.
Whew.
Had he stayed in Montlake, Davis likely would be backing up Williams and groomed to take over should the incumbent become injured or leave early for the pros.
In his short time at the UW, Davis looked smooth as he threw the football but he seemed a little rattled, according to Fisch back then, when running the offense.
Davis spent last season with the Bruins among a handful of QBs playing behind Ethan Garbers, another former UW signal-caller who has since graduated.
Little did he know the Iamaleavas were coming in from Tennessee and Arkansas, respectively, to take over and send every returning Bruins quarterback to the portal.
So now Davis will turn to Hawaii to jumpstart his career, which is no doubt a notch or two below what he first envisioned for himself as a college quarterback.
Not only that, Davis joins a program that returns its starting quarterback to end last season in sophomore Micah Alejado, someone who at 5-foot-10 is even smaller than Demond Williams Jr. in Montlake.
