Huskies Turn Up in Final 4 for Jersey Quarterback
Jedd Fisch apparently still holds strong ties to his native New Jersey, with 4-star quarterback Derek Zammit from the Garden State on Wednesday revealing, according to On3, he will choose his college football destination from among Alabama, Mississippi State, Syracuse and Washington.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Zammit from the Class of 2026 hails from Wayne, New Jersey, which is 25 miles north of Fisch's hometown of Livingston.
Zammit comes off a 2024 season for DePaul Catholic High School in which he completed 150 passes in 221 attempts for 2,582 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was guilty of just four interceptions in 12 games.
Zammit, who holds 23 offers and received one from the UW in August, helped the Knights to an 11-1 season that was marred only by a 52-51midseason loss to Delbarton.
He has three-year career passing totals of 350 completions in 647 attempts for 5,512 yards and 57 touchdowns, with just 14 interceptions, as he prepares for his senior year.
Zammit represents the first time Fisch and Kalen DeBoer -- the current and previous Husky coaches -- have come down to the latter stages for the same quarterback.
DeBoer, of course, has Austin Mack, a 6-foot-6, 236-pound sophomore, competing for the Alabama starting job this season. Mack began his career at the UW before accompanying DeBoer to Tuscaloosa last year.
The Huskies are still waiting on 6-foot-5, 205-pound Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park, California, and another 4-star recruit in the 2026 class, to make up his mind.
