Husky Basketball Extends Scholarship Offer to Phoenix Big Man
Wabbington to Washington?
On Sunday, Danny Sprinkle's staff jumped into the recruiting fray for the services of 6-foot-10, 245-pound Darius Wabbington, a 5-star recruit from Phoenix, by extending a scholarship offer to him.
Coming off his sophomore season for Sunnyslope High School, the big man ranks No. 9 on ESPN's Top 25.
A player with clever footwork and a fairly accurate mid-range jumper, he holds seven offers so far that also include Arizona State, California, LSU, Maryland and UCLA.
For a 21-9 team that advanced to the state finals, the big man averaged 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Wabbington appears to be the type of hard-working, hard-nosed player who Sprinkle prefers.
"It like my coach says -- be like nails," the teen told Pro Insight. "Be consistent all the time."
He's the son of 6-foot-9, 240-pound Derek Wabbington, a Phoenix native who played two seasons for Wyoming, averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds as a senior starter in 2005-06.
The competition, of course, will be fierce for this younger Wabbington, who doesn't have an offer yet from the University of Arizona, but would like one.
"Arizona has been my dream school," he said.
While a confident player on the floor, Wabbington acknowledged all of the sudden recruiting attention is something new for him.
"It's kind of awesome seeing people believe in me," he said.
