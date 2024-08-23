Husky Commit Dash Beierly Makes Mater Dei Debut
On a perfect night for football in Southern California -- some 1,160 miles from Seattle -- Ashton "Dash" Beierly made his quarterback debut for Mater Dei, the nation's No. 1-ranked high school team, and everything went fairly smooth for him as the Monarchs took a 42-25 victory over eighth-ranked Corona Centennial .
Beierly, a University of Washington commit for 2025, was efficient by completing 10 of 20 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns, and rushing 7 times for 47 yards at a mostly full Santa Ana Stadium that seats 9,000.
After playing his three seasons for Chapparal High in Temecula, an hour south, Beierly transferred to the Mater Dei powerhouse and pulled on the reddish orange uniform with a wing-striped helmet similar to those worn by Michigan on the college level only a different color.
This game was supposed to be classic quarterback matchup between the 3-star rated Beierly and Husan Longstreet, a Texas A&M commit and a 5-star recruit, but the Corona Centennial standout was held out of the game because of a foot injury.
Still, the evening proved star-studded for Beierly in his new surroundings. He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Henry Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound junior wide receiver who's committed to Ohio State, in the second quarter.
Beierly handed the ball to running back Jodon Davison and was pass-protected by offensive lineman Kodi Greene, both Oregon commitments. Davison finished with 120 yards rushing, which included a 44-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Greene, a junior, originally hails from the Seattle area and transferred to Mater Dei from Eastside Catholic for his final two high school seasons.
In the secondary, Mater Dei teammate Daryus Dixon, a Penn State cornerback commit, came up with an interception.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Beierly comes off a 2023 season at Chapparal High in which he completed 143 of 230 pass attempts for 1,966 yards with 17 touchdowns and rushed for 554 yards and 12 scores.
He now carries the added pressure of quarterbacking what's considered the nation's top high school team, which expects nothing short of football perfection.
