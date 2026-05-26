Husky Running Back Target Sets Selection Day

Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes, a Washington, D.C., running back who has the University of Washington among his final six choices, will reveal his college football destination on June 3, he posted on Tuesday.

However, if official visits are any indicator of which way he might be leaning, it appears he's likely bound for Indiana, with Penn State his back-up choice. Other schools involved are Michigan State, Wisconsin and Boston College, with five of his six suitors coming from the Big Ten.

Talley-Rhodes even moved up his Indiana visit from June 19 to this coming Friday, which could be a telltale sign that he favors the national champions as his next football stop. He's slated to tour Penn State on June 12, which might be moot now.

On3 has predicted the running back will pick the Hoosiers, indicating that move is 94 percent a certainty.

Either way, the Huskies have been recruiting the 6-foot-1, 205-pound rusher from St. John's College High School in the nation's capital, hoping to pair him in this recruiting class with one from the West Coast in 6-foot, 215-pound Jeremy Adeyanju. The latter is from Phoenix and has been committed to the UW since March 15.

Talley-Rhodes and Adeyanju both are considered 4-star backs.

The Huskies reportedly were one of the first schools to offer the East Coast player, making a bid for him in June 2024.

Both Talley-Rhodes and Adeyanju confirmed they were participating in UW Junior Day activities, which ran this past March 7-8.

Husky running-backs coach Scottie Graham likewise did a home visit with Talley-Rhodes and his family members on January 22. The player and the coach were said to have bonded during the long recruitment.

While Adeyanju has received more notoriety -- being named by Rivals among the Top 10 committed backs nationally -- Talley-Rhodes was selected Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Player of the Year.

He rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns for a 6-5 Cadets team, compared to Adeyanju's 1,167 yards and 15 scores for O'Connor High in the Phoenix suburbs.

A physical runner, Talley-Rhodes runs the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and bench-presses 300 pounds.

This past February, he posted photos of himself with a well-defined physique, not unlike what Jonah Coleman did for his final season while he was with the Huskies.

St. John's College High School is located 22 miles from the White House, Capitol Building and Washington Monument.