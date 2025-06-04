Committed to UW on Weekend, Dom Harris Has New Offer from Georgia
It's never over until it's over, a wise old baseball catcher used to say.
Such is the case of the recruitment for Dom Harris, who 48 hours after committing to the University of Washington football program posted on Tuesday night how he now has a Georgia offer.
While the 6-foot-8, 325-pound Harris provided no indication he was changing his mind, the fact that others continue to pursue a pledged recruit -- yes, even the Huskies do this -- is just another example of how the college football landscape currently operates without any enforceable rules.
On Sunday night, Harris from Clark High School in Las Vegas revealed on social media how he was all locked in with Jedd Fisch's staff, who had made him a priority. Various graphics trumpeted his decision. Recruiting websites redid their team rankings with his decision having an effect on them.
Now Harris, as a 16- or 17-year old kid, has every right to be proud of hearing from one of the game's blue-blood programs and want to share it. And change his mind if he wants to.
Yet former UW coach Chris Petersen used to pull scholarship offers when players committed to him used to continue to entertain recruiting pitches from others.
While that might be an old-school approach that does more damage than good these days, somebody's word still has to count for something at some point. Doesn't it?
After all, how can you win with a football prospect down the line who can't seem to make up his mind and continues to waffle throughout the recruiting process.
We're not saying Dom Harris is going to do this, but there is a very vivid and recent example elsewhere of how smarmy the college recruiting process has become.
Such was the case when 4-star offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu from Provo, Utah, reportedly committed to Oregon, flipped to BYU, flipped back to Oregon and had a change of heart once more last week and ended up with BYU.
At least for now.
It almost sounds like Oregon and BYU were in an auction hall going back and forth raising signs or hands with a new offer for Kalaiuvalu.
Sold, to the highest bidder.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Moore or Less, Here's What Happened to 2023 UW Offensive Linemen
An Early Grade on UW Football Recruiting Efforts