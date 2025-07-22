UW Awaits Decision of SoCal Corner, Who May Be Leaning Elsewhere
Davon Benjamin, the highly decorated cornerback from Oaks Christian School in the Los Angeles area, will choose his college destination on August 2, supposedly picking from among Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
However, recruiting website Rivals is reporting the 4-star defensive back has indicated he more likely is down to two schools -- the Wolverines and the Ducks.
Recent developments around Montlake would seem to indicate that could be true.
Over the weekend, the UW appeared to move on from Benjamin by securing a commitment from Rahsjon Duncan, a defensive back and wide receiver from Oakland's McClymonds High School -- the sixth such pledge from a 2026 player who could turn up in the Husky secondary.
Also on Saturday, the Huskies received an oral commit from wide receiver Blaise LaVista from Lincoln-Way East High in Frankfort, Illinois, which is south of Chicago.
It probably wasn't coincidence that LaVista, who holds no other Power 4 offers according to his online recruiting profile, made his decision shortly after 4-star wide receiver Daniel Odom from St. John Bosco High in Southern California reaffirmed he would remain true to his decision to play for Oklahoma.
Recruiting websites were reporting that multiple schools, the UW included, were trying to pry Odom loose from his Sooners commitment.
With Husky fall camp beginning next week, Jedd Fisch's staff no doubt is trying to complete its 2026 recruiting class before that happens so it can concentrate on the upcoming season.
The Huskies currently have 20 committed players. They're awaiting the Saturday decision of Colorado's top recruit, defensive lineman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais from Cherry Creek. He'll pick from among Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma, UCLA and Washington
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: