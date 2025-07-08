UW Gets Recruiting Rankings Bump with Brian Bonner Pledge
Football recruiting rankings have to be compiled by the most unscientific process imaginable. If someone simply threw darts at names on the wall, that would be as effective as any.
Or if the schools revealed what they were going to pay said players -- which they should do, rather than hide behind so-called privacy regulations -- than that would be an accurate talent reading.
Still, the people who are addicted to all things offer, visit and commit at this time of the year demand something to brag or complain about, so there are rankings.
Following running back Brian Bonner's pledge on Tuesday to the University of Washington, Rivals revealed it has jumped the Huskies eight spots to No. 23, which is either admirable or the previous slot was too low to begin with.
We say that because, on the other side of the internet, 247Sports has the UW at No. 17, with it unclear what the two sets of rankings see that have the Huskies six spots different.
Bonner, depending on which website to which you subscribe, represents the seventh prospective UW player who rates 4-stars or better among their 18 committed players, with it unclear how many more the Huskies will stockpile before they're done in this talent hunt.
In the 247Sports listing, the Huskies find themselves, behind, in this order, USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Clemson, LSU, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee and Florida.
Next up for the Huskies is the Friday decision for 4-star Cincinnati tight end Landen Miree, who will choose from among Arizona State, Baylor, Florida State and the Huskies.
He represents another potential team rankings bump, for whatever that's worth.
