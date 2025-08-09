UW In Pursuit of Another San Diego Lineman Named Lincoln
The last time the University of Washington football program pulled a well-advertised offensive lineman named Lincoln out of San Diego, it hit the motherlode.
In 1989, 6-foot-7, 315-pound Lincoln Kennedy emerged from Morse High School in California's southernmost city to join the Huskies, earn All-America honors and become a first-round NFL draft pick.
Kennedy was so big for his age -- if not that era -- a newspaper photo shoot showed him holding a UW sports information director under one arm as if the guy was his equipment bag.
Now comes Lincoln Mageo, from Oceanside High, which is just eight miles from where Lincoln Kennedy was molded into a future Husky mainstay for a national championship team and a pro football player.
A 4-star prospect in the class of 2027, Mageo recently felt the need to post the schools who have interested him most so far: Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and Washington.
He carries a 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame, but it's still early. He has two high school seasons remaining to play after lining up for a 7-4 Pirates team in 2024.
Magoe comes from a high school that previously sent running back Toussaint Tyler and cornerback Jordan Miller to the Huskies and the NFL.
He hails from a place that considers late linebacker Junior Seau, a USC and NFL product, to be its most prominent football player in school history.
Mageo, this latest Oceanside standout and reportedly just 15, already has been voted for the coming season as a team captain, a role he takes with a lot of responsibility, writing the following:.
"Being a captain means my actions need to match my words. It means optional workouts are never optional because workouts are never mandatory. Being a leader means I need to be a leader on and off the field. It means I need to raise the bar and push my teammates to be better versions of themselves every day.
"When I wear the green and white, I wear it with pride because I know I walk the same campus as those before me and I will be leaving a path for those who come after me. I represent the path, the present and the future of Oceanside Pirate football."
The Huskies offered Mageo on February 5 and no doubt will remain a serious player throughout the recruiting process in trying to bring yet another San Diego-produced and oversized Lincoln on board in Montlake.
