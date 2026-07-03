Recruiting Primer For Dajohn Yarborough In Advance Of Big Decision

With just over week to reveal his college football destination by a self-imposed July 11 deadline, Dajohn Yarborough says he's having trouble picking a school.

A 4-star prospect, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive tackle from Basha High School in Mesa, Arizona, is in a big quandary over whether to play for California, Florida State, Mississippi State or Washington.

He apparently likes them all.

By doing a little research and sharing it, stuff that probably hasn't been brought to his attention in any of the myriad recruiting pitches he's heard from coast to coast, we thought we could help this process along.

As exciting as places such as Tallahassee, Starkville and Berkeley might seem to him, Yarborough finds himself picking from among three programs that continue to operate in a serious rebuilding mode.

Or did he not know that Cal has had losing records in seven of its last 10 seasons, Florida State has had losing ledgers in six of the past eight years and Mississippi State has suffered through five losing records over the past seven years?

Basha offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough (78) warms up during spring football at Basha High School in May. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Huskies?

Over the past decade, they've had just two losing seasons, though they've both come since 2021.

While Yarborough will be finishing up his senior year of high school ball this fall, three of his four college choices have minimal experience in terms of returning starters for the coming season, which could affect future program momentum.

Cal and Mississippi State each return nine first-teamers and Florida State just six.

The Huskies?

They're a little better equipped with 11.

When it comes to the guys in charge, Cal is breaking in a new leader in Tosh Lopoi, who has never been a head coach before; Mississippi State answers to Jeff Lebby, who enters just his third season as a head guy with a 7-17 coaching record; and Mike Norvell, Florida State's beleaguered coach who comes off of 5-7 and 2-10 seasons and is 38-34 overall for the Seminoles and perpetually on the hot seat.

Basha High tackles Dajohn Yarborough, left, and Jake Hildebrand strike a pose. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Huskies?

They have Jedd Fisch, who is a modest 32-33 overall at Arizona and Washington, but is 10-3 and 9-4 over his three most recent seasons.

If Yarborough is looking for a big postseason game in his future, he should know that the Huskies just played and won in the now defunct LA Bowl, Cal lost in the Hawaii Bowl, and Florida State and Mississippi State stayed home.

So Mr. Yarborough, as genuine as all of that Southern hospitality might seem, as refreshing as a new Cal coaching regime might appear, and as established as the UW portrays itself, choose wisely.

If not, you just might find yourself in the transfer portal going through another painful selection process real soon.