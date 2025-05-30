Well-Traveled Ikenna Alozie Considers His Options, Including UW
Point guard Ikenna Alozie originally hails from Nigeria, came to the United States four years ago to play basketball in New Jersey, has spent the last two seasons in Arizona and suits up for a Utah AAU team.
Somewhere among all of these worldly travels, plane changes and different time zones, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound playmaker found his way to Seattle to look around.
The introspective Alozie has shared with different recruiting websites how he took his first visit to the University of Washington last September and seemed to enjoy it.
Whether or not he'll come back for another look, or a longer stay, is undetermined.
Alozie from the Class of 2026 has unlimited choices, with schools such as Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville also trying to get his attention. As it stands, his recruitment is going to take awhile. He's only now trying to set up a full visit schedule.
“I am completely open to everybody right now," he told Pro Insight. "No one school is talking to me the most right now. I am enjoying talking to all of the schools that are talking to me right now, and I will be cutting down my list soon.”
Danny Sprinkle's UW staff seems to be as aggressive as anyone in getting in on top recruits, and doing it early. For that matter, these Husky coaches extended a scholarship offer to Alozie a year ago last May, shortly after they took over the program.
Alozie's visit to Montlake reportedly was his first and to date says he's only toured Washington and Arizona.
"I love the atmosphere," he told Zags Blog of the UW. "I love the way it was because I went there -- it was pretty. The guards they have there are phenomenal and the history of coach Sprinkle with his guards from where he was at before have been good.”
Alozie also shared more insights about the UW visit with Kansas Jayhawks on SI, even name-dropping a little when he said, “The program is great. They have different alumni come out of their program. I watched how they used [Zoom] Diallo and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform this year.”
While all of that sounds well thought out, the fact is college basketball recruiting for most players these days is no longer about longstanding tradition, the game-day atmosphere or how many banners are hanging from the rafters.
College insiders share how a large number of school-shopping kids and their families rather pointedly come in and want to know how much they will get paid in NIL money and how soon can they start drawing on the finances.
Alozie sounds a little more respectful about the process as he sorts through his options everywhere. Considering where he's been the last couple of years, he might not need much more than a pillow to put his head on.
“I’ve been away from home for a long time, so honestly I just want to go somewhere that makes me feel like family, you know?” he told Kentucky Sports Radio. “That’s the first thing I’m looking for -- going somewhere where it feels like home."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Huskies Sign Florida State Transfer Christian Nitu
UW Release 4 Football Kickoffs -- Some Are Really Late