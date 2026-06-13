When Huskies Landed Jersey Edge, The Work Didn't Stop

On Tuesday, the University of Washington football program received a commitment from 4-star New Jersey edge rusher Chaz Gray, beating out Tennessee, Clemson and Central Florida among others for his services.

That also marked the day the Huskies began an even more concentrated push to land his younger brother, 5-star linebacker Tahj Gray.

Nothing says successful recruiting these days more than locking in siblings.

The UW already has the Hatchetts, the Colman-Brusas and the Greenes on the roster, the Coach twins on the way, and the Parker brothers having moved to New Jersey and Rutgers after spending four years in Montlake.

Tahj Gray, same as Kodi Greene, is at the top of the heap at his position as a 5-star recruit, only he got there a lot sooner than the offensive tackle.

In fact, he's been deemed the nation's No. 1 linebacker for the Class of 2028.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound rising junior -- think Zaydrius Rainey-Sale only heavier at that age -- currently holds 30 offers.

Tahj Gray brings down the Bergen Catholic quarterback in their 2024 game. | Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tahj Gray actually received a UW scholarship offer before his older brother on January 29, 2025, with the Huskies sending one in Chaz's direction five days later.

The younger Gray comes off a sophomore season in which he piled up 102 tackles, which included 10.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, with 4 pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Tahj Gray, St. Joseph Regional linebacker and running back, shows off his rushing skills in a 2024 game. | Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Facing DePaul Catholic High, Tahj finished with 13 tackles, which included a sack of quarterback Derek Zammit, now at the UW, in a game his team won convincingly last season on the road, 31-14.

There's been talk all along about some college football program turning the Gray brothers into a package deal, chatter that reached a crescendo coming out of Notre Dame.

But Chaz Gray now is committed to Jedd Fisch's team, which totally changes the Fighting Irish dynamic.

This winter, Tahj told On3 that there was just a 50 percent chance he and his brother could end up at the same place in college, and it's not clear if he's changed that number -- higher or lower -- following his brother's oral commitment to the Huskies.

“We all have different paths,” Tahj Gray said to the website in April. “If playing with him can be an option, and playing with him happens, that’s definitely a blessing. The Lord will take us where we need to be.”