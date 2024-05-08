Huskies Pick Up Commit from Dual-Threat Quarterback from Hawaii
Jedd Fisch obviously likes his quarterbacks versatile and elusive.
On Tuesday night, Treston "Kini" McMillan from Mililani High School on the island of Oahu -- the Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year -- revealed he has committed to the University of Washington football team's Class of 2025.
The 6-foot, 201-pound McMillan, who hails from the same school that sent quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Oklahoma and now Oregon, comes off a season in which he passed for 3,521 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 575 yards and 11 scores for an 11-2 team that finished second in the state.
Once he arrives at the UW next year, McMillan will join a quarterback competition that also includes a current freshman in 5-foot-11, 185-pound Demond Williams Jr. and a fellow 2025 recruit in 6-foot-1, 215-pound Ashton "Dash" Beierly from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, all guys who can throw and run.
Kini, Dash and Demond.
McMillan's crowning moment this past season came when he threw for 272 yards and 3 TDs and ran for another 108 yards and a score to lead his Trojans to a 28-21 upset of Kahuku -- that school's first loss to a Hawaiian opponent in four seasons. Kahuku later beat McMillan's team 21-19 in a playoff rematch.
The compact quarterback visited the UW this past weekend, which was enough for him to commit. He also was recruited by Arizona, Washington State, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State, Texas State and Hawaii.
McMillan is the fifth UW commit for the 2025 class, joining running back Julian McMahan from Danville, California; wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright from Bradenton, Florida; offensive lineman Jake Flores from San Juan Capistrano, California; and Beierly.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington