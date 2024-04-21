A Way Too Early UW Football Starting Lineup
As Jedd Fisch laid out on Saturday, it will be at least another month before all 85 University of Washington football scholarships have been doled out and he and his coaching staff know exactly who and what they have to work with.
By our unofficial count, the Huskies currently have 11 full rides available and it likely will be more, especially depending on what happens to running back Tybo Rogers and safety Diesel Gordon, who have run afoul of two coaching staffs now and are serving either their second or third suspensions, with Rogers in serious legal jeopardy.
While the UW could look radically different in 132 days when it opens against Weber State, here's a stab at what a starting lineup might resemble now with who's currently suiting up for spring practice and who has committed to the Huskies. We'll factor in what we've seen or heard through the first nine spring practices and make a bold call or two in the secondary.
Feel free to disagree with anything that follows.
WAY TOO EARLY UW STARTING LINEUP
OFFENSE
Quentin Moore, TE -- Moore seems to relish the fact that he's the last man standing from the Huskies' four tight ends who played in all 15 games last season. He's another NFL prospect in the making, having already mastered the blocking part of this job.
Soane Faasolo, LT -- Once the portal clears, the 6-foot-8, 290-pound Faasolo could become a back-up. Yet he has a huge trunk made for offensive-line leverage and opening plenty of holes. He appears to be a stopgap whose time will come soon enough.
D'Angalo Titialii, LG -- The first spring transfer portal acquisition will bring 28 career starts from Portland State and a 6-foot-2, 320-pound body to open holes in the Big Ten. He's a player with considerably more savvy and size than the youngsters filling these spots now.
Landen Hatchett, C -- Some people are of the mindset that Hatchett won't be ready to play just eight months after having knee surgery., maybe not until the third game of the season against Washington State in an early Apple Cup. Yet to see this 6-foot-2, 310-pound sophomore go about his rehab and try to do more and more in non-contact drills, we think there's a good chance he won't miss any time.
Zach Henning, RG -- Henning is a guard, not a center, but he's had to play both during spring ball, so he's been a good soldier. He's likely holding down either job until the Huskies bring in a vet or two. He has four years of eligibility left and will play a lot some day.
Drew Azzopardi, RT -- He was an early portal pick-up by the UW who was pursued by 20-25 teams because he's got good size, a taunt 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, and he's experienced with six starts while holding three years of remaining eligibility. He's a sure starter no matter who or what joins the roster.
Denzel Boston, WR -- He's made the jump this spring that Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan did before him. He's upped his game to the point he's considered the Huskies' top offensive player and someone who can make something happen at any time.
GIles Jackson, WR -- Jackson left Michigan because he wanted to be known as more than a kick returner. Four years later, he's going to do that with nearly 20 more pounds on his frame while becoming a full-time starter working out of the slot.
Jeremiah Hunter, WR -- While running behind Rashid Williams this spring and learning new technique, Hunter shows something every practice that indicates he's an NFL prospect, a big-play performer and someone the Huskies will want on the field as much as possible.
Will Rogers, QB -- He's a savvy, take-charge guy who should do well. No offense, though, but he seems just a little bland while watching him in comparison to Michael Penix Jr., who had every sort of throw and arrow-shooting gesture to make the position fun and creative. But Rogers knows this.
Jonah Coleman, RB -- This human bowling ball is just the right kind of physical running back to take the Huskies into the Big Ten, resembling some of the compact Wisconsin rushers of old.
DEFENSE
Zach Durfee, ER -- He might be the Huskies' most talented defensive player and top NFL prospect overall, but the 6-foot-5, 255-pound defender has played just four snaps against Texas and just underwent spring practice-ending elbow surgery. No one has been dissuaded that he won't be worth the wait.
Sebastian Valdez, DT -- The 6-foot-4, 291-pound Montana State transfer is the strongest player on the team, according to some of his teammates, sporting a 405-pound bench press. The Huskies previously have relied on guts from this position to get the job done. Muscle would be a nice change-up.
Jayvon Parker, DT -- This Parker twin is going to play a lot this season, but whether he starts will depend if Fisch's staff finds someone who is a bit more experienced and has a track record for stuffing everything up front.
Isaiah Ward, ER -- He's 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds with more college edge starts (11) than anyone on the roster. He comes off a big showing against Oklahoma, getting a late sack to sew up the Alamo Bowl. He and Durfee could be fearsome together.
Carson Bruener, LB -- Coaches view things differently. DeBoer's staff saw a solid back-up in the 6-foot-2, 226-pound Bruener. Fisch's staff sees the leader of its defense, emotionally and otherwise, and a playmaker who needs to be on the field as much as possible. After all, he has 202 career tackles.
Alphonzo Tuputala, LB -- Giving the Huskies a pair of local guys on the second row., Tuputala enters his third season as a starter with 153 career tackles. At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, he provides a notable physical presence in the heart of the defense.
Ephesians Prysock, CB -- Jabbar Muhammad was very good in this role for the Huskies, but this 6-foot-4, 190-pound Arizona transfer is six inches taller and scary good with his speed, toughness and length, and he'll be in the NFL before you know it.
Thaddeus Dixon, CB -- Yes, Elijah Jackson returns with 15 starts ifom 2023, but he's had some sort of physical issue this spring that put him out and he came back as a third-teamer in Saturday's practice, so he's far from a sure thing. Dixon, with a lone start against USC, might be a more confident and athletic corner.
Kam Fabiculanan, S -- He's paid his dues and similar to former UW safeties Dom Hampton and Alex Cook before him, he's the leader of the secondary now, runs the defensive huddle and can be counted on to do the right thing under pressure.
Makell Esteen, S -- Esteen seemed to celebrate the coaching change from DeBoer to Fisch, posting on social media how he had felt constrained by the previous staff's defense. He'll have his chance to show if that was true.
Jordan Shaw, NB -- This Indiana transfer has been around the ball all spring, coming up with more interceptions and pass break-ups than anyone else. While Dyson McCutcheon very well could be the starter here, Shaw is going to give him a serious run for the job.
