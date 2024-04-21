BREAKING: WVU Lands Illinois Transfer Amani Hansberry
West Virginia’s hire of associate head coach Chester Frazier is paying off on the recruiting trail already. Sunday evening, Frazier and the Mountaineers landed another Illinois transfer in forward Amani Hansberry. He'll join Sencire Harris who committed to the program earlier in the day.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Baltimore, Maryland product appeared in 19 games as a true freshman this season and averaged 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 7.4 minutes per game.
Coming out of Mount Saint Joseph High School, Hansberry was considered a consensus four-star recruit and held offers from Boston College, LSU, Mississippi State, Miami, NC State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and the previous staff at West Virginia.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.