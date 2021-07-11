2022 OL Landen Livingston Sets Decision Date, Talks Finalists

West Virginia offensive line target Landen Livingston discusses what he likes about each program before he makes his decision next week.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

This Friday, July 16th, class of 2022 offensive lineman Landen Livingston (6'4", 280 lbs) of Leo, Indiana will be making his college destination known.

During the month of June, Livingston took official visits to Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, and West Virginia. He also took a trip to Ohio State at the beginning of the month as well but they did not make his final cut.

Livingston noted that making the trip to West Virginia really opened his eyes to what the program was really about.

"It was awesome! I really enjoyed getting to talk to the coaches in person. The visit was amazing and by far exceeded my expectations," Livingston said. "I could really see the culture that Coach Brown has created for the football program. I could tell that the players love the coaching staff and what the coaching staff does for them."

Over the weekend, Livingston caught back up with Mountaineer Maven and discussed what he liked about each school that he is considering leading up to his decision.

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

Indiana - I love that coaching staff, I’ve been able to make very strong relationships with them all. They are in-state which would make them great to play for. The atmosphere that they have is unbelievable.

Purdue - Another in-state school that most of my family has gone to. I love the school and facilities that they have.

Cincinnati - Coach Crook is a great o-line coach. I loved the official visit there, got to know some of their recruits very well. They are a very elite team.

Iowa - They are very well known for their o-line play. That is really something that sticks out about them. They value them and are able to put them into the NFL very often.

West Virginia - Another school that I was able to build very good relationships with the recruits and coaching staff. Loved the facilities and atmosphere Coach Brown had created.

In the coming days, I will release my prediction on Livingston on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. Stay tuned.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU Named a Finalist for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DB Commit Christion Stokes

Neal Brown, WVU is Red Hot on the Recruiting Trail

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.