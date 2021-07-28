Analyzing WVU's Chances for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia, PA is set to make his college decision later today at 6:30 p.m. Thomas originally scheduled his announcement for July 31st but moved it up a few days ago.

Thomas will be choosing between Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. With that said, I share my thoughts below on who I think Thomas will choose.

It has been a two-team race for a while now between Michigan State and West Virginia but I have been very confident that WVU will be the choice for the explosive Pennsylvania receiver thanks to his tight relationship with his lead recruiter, Chad Scott. Thomas told Mountaineer Maven earlier this month that the staff sold him on the idea of being an impact player early in his career and it's easy to see why. Some of WVU's other wide receiver targets in the 2022 class have committed elsewhere which further proves to me that Thomas is the guy this staff is locked in on. Anything but West Virginia or Michigan State would be a total surprise but once again, it's looking really good for WVU.

