Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search
Players Locker Room

Players Locker Room

Analyzing WVU's Chances for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas

West Virginia hopes to add to the 2022 class later today.
Author:
Publish date:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia, PA is set to make his college decision later today at 6:30 p.m. Thomas originally scheduled his announcement for July 31st but moved it up a few days ago.

Thomas will be choosing between Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. With that said, I share my thoughts below on who I think Thomas will choose. 

It has been a two-team race for a while now between Michigan State and West Virginia but I have been very confident that WVU will be the choice for the explosive Pennsylvania receiver thanks to his tight relationship with his lead recruiter, Chad Scott. Thomas told Mountaineer Maven earlier this month that the staff sold him on the idea of being an impact player early in his career and it's easy to see why. Some of WVU's other wide receiver targets in the 2022 class have committed elsewhere which further proves to me that Thomas is the guy this staff is locked in on. Anything but West Virginia or Michigan State would be a total surprise but once again, it's looking really good for WVU.

Want to know who is next to commit to WVU? Schuyler Callihan has got you covered! He's on an unreal 15/15 hot streak of commitment predictions! Sign up today and get the 1st month for just $1!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Decision Dates, Predictions

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2022 Class

WVU Football Schedules Fan Day

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to West Virginia Mountaineers Content

Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 12.38.25 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas

USATSI_15657862_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

NBA TV Mock Draft Projection for WVU G Miles McBride

USATSI_13348632_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

Why the Big Ten Isn't as Realistic for WVU as the ACC

Neal Brown - Mountaineer Man Trip
Football

WVU Football Schedules Fan Day

Untitled design
Football

Pick Six Preview Selects Stills and Wright Jr. for Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

USATSI_15382641_168388579_lowres
Football

Schuyler Callihan's 2021 WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions

USATSI_16405162_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Releases New Statement

USATSI_15079610_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

Shane Lyons Being Mentioned for Missouri AD Opening