Analyzing WVU's Chances of Landing 2022 RB Ramon Brown

The Mountaineers could add their 2nd running back to the 2022 recruiting class today as Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia is set to make his decision at 5 p.m.

The question is: Is Brown going to choose West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, or South Carolina?

From everything I've been told and from talking to Brown over the last several months, it looks like he will be picking Virginia Tech. He's had a strong connection to the Hokie coaching staff from the beginning stages of his recruitment and staying home was just too hard to pass up. Virginia Tech had to fight off WVU and Penn State the hardest.

West Virginia made a serious push for Brown especially during the month of June when he took his official visit. "I had an amazing time. The coaches welcomed me in like family and gave good vibes," Brown said of the WVU trip. "The future is bright there."

If Brown does choose Virginia Tech as I am expecting, I still believe WVU will try to reel in another running back in the 2022 class. Demond Claiborne (King William, VA) would appear to be the top remaining target on the board. Jaylon Glover, Terrance Gibbs, and Sam Martin Jr. could also be in play but I don't see WVU having as good of chances as they do with Claiborne.

West Virginia landed class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (Dallas, GA) on Monday afternoon bringing the total number of commits to 12. Williams chose the Mountaineers over Nebraska, Louisville, and a host of others.

