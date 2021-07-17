Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2022 WR Shawn Miller

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 wide receiver Shawn Miller (IMG Academy) will be announcing his college decision later today at 5 p.m. EST and will be choosing from Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State, and West Virginia.

Miller was on hand for the West Virginia spring game and then returned in June for an official visit.

"I feel like I can fit well into their air raid offense and make an impact early," Miller said of WVU. "The environment and fans have a lot of energy, are unique and crazy about their football program. They're a program that breeds potential playmakers like Tavon Austin and a bright winning future in the hands of Coach Brown."

Not only did Miller seem to be high on West Virginia following the visit but so did his mother, Melissa. "The visit was really awesome. We enjoyed ourselves and had a great time. Coach Brown opened up his home to us and we had private lunch with him and his wife in his basement. Seeing Morgantown in the summer was even more beautiful than we could have ever imagined," she told Mountaineer Maven. "The facilities are state of the art and they are really lucky to have Coach Mike [Joseph] as the head of their strength and conditioning program. We were super impressed by him as he takes sports science to a whole different level."

So with that said, is WVU in a prime position to land Miller? In my opinion, I believe the pick is going to be Illinois. Miller has done a good job of not tipping his hand and has kept his recruitment fairly silent. Illinois and Arizona seem to be giving West Virginia the most competition in his recruitment but Michigan State has made a strong surge as well.

Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald has been very tight with Miller since the beginning of his recruitment and I see that being the reason for it being Illinois. So far, I am 13/13 on my commitment predictions on the WVU Football Hot Board, and if I'm being completely transparent here, this is not my most confident prediction. I wouldn't count West Virginia or any other finalists out but I'll give the edge to Illinois.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Landen Livingston

Aric Burton Discusses the Moment He Knew WVU Was Where He Wanted to Be

WVU Commit Jacolby Spells Named a Top 15 Nickel DB on SI All-American

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.