Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Landen Livingston

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Landen Livingston (6'5", 280 lbs) of Leo, Indiana announce Friday afternoon that he has committed to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over Cincinnati, Iowa, Indiana, and Purdue. Livingston also held offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota, and a few others.

Take a look at his highlights and my evaluation of him below.

Highlights: Click here.

Evaluation: Livingston is super athletic and has great lateral movement. He moves extremely well for an offensive lineman which is a big reason why Leo HS tends to use him as a puller in the run game. He's able to get out of his stance over to the other side of the field and clear a path for his running backs. Pass protection doesn't seem to be much of an issue but he is clearly a fine-tuned run blocker. His film is full of driving defenders 8-10 yards down the field before burying them into the ground. He mainly lines up at right guard but also plays some right tackle as well. Having the athleticism he has, I would imagine WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore would like to have him out at tackle but having a right guard move like that is very rare which would make it tempting to stick him inside. Either way, Livingston should have a lot of success during his time at West Virginia. By 2024, I would expect him to be in the starting lineup or at least be competing for a spot. Very intriguing pick up here for Neal Brown and company.

