College World Series Odds for WVU Revealed — Better Than Expected?
There's a first time for everything, right? Well, if West Virginia is able to win five more games, they will punch their ticket to Omaha in the College World Series for the first time in program history.
Getting there, though, might be a challenge, despite being a regional host this year. If the Mountaineers win the Morgantown regional, all signs point to a best-of-three series against the No. 1 overall team in the country, UCLA.
So, what are WVU's odds to make it and possibly even win the College World Series?
Odds to Make College World Series via DraftKings Sportsbook
UCLA -300
West Virginia +425
Wake Forest +600
Kentucky +1800
Virginia Tech +3500
Cal Poly +4500
Saint Mary’s +8000
Binghamton +1500
No, WVU doesn't have the second-best odds to make it to the CWS, so don't get too excited. I only pulled the odds of the teams in the Morgantown and Los Angeles regionals because that's all that matters for WVU. If they are to advance to the super regional round for the third consecutive year, they will face either UCLA, Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, or Saint Mary's.
It's no surprise that the Bruins are heavily favored, but anything can happen in a three-game series with a spot in Omaha on the line. UCLA may be 51-6, but four of their losses did come to non-NCAA Tournament teams in UC San Diego, San Diego State, Sacramento State, and Washington, for what it's worth.
Although the oddsmakers have WVU as the favorite in the Morgantown regional, I am a little surprised UCLA is not a heavier favorite.
Odds to Win College World Series via FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA +500
Georgia Tech +500
Texas +750
Georgia +1200
Auburn +1200
North Carolina +1400
Mississippi State +2200
Florida +2200
Texas A&M +2200
Florida State +3500
Arkansas +4000
Kansas +4000
Ole Miss +4000
Coastal Carolina +4000
Alabama +4000
Virginia +4500
Nebraska +4500
Oregon State +4500
Southern Miss +4500
Tennessee +5500
Oklahoma +5500
Oregon +5500
USC +5500
West Virginia +5500
North Carolina State +6500
Arizona State +6500
Miami (FL) +7000
Kentucky +7000
East Carolina +7000
Oklahoma State +8000
Wake Forest +8000
Jacksonville State +8000
Here, I only listed the top 32 (half) of the field's odds to win, just to give you an idea as to where the Mountaineers stand compared to others. While they may be a better team than several other teams listed ahead of them, that potential super regional matchup against UCLA in Los Angeles is what makes them a bit of a long shot. If they were to somehow get past the Bruins or someone upsets UCLA, WVU will still be one of the underdogs in Omaha. This may be the best team WVU has had in a while, but the teams toward the top of this list have MLB talent scattered throughout their respective rosters. Plus, winning the whole dang thing the first time you ever get to Omaha is a pretty tall ask.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_