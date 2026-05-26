College World Series Odds for WVU Revealed — Better Than Expected?

There's a first time for everything, right? Well, if West Virginia is able to win five more games, they will punch their ticket to Omaha in the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Getting there, though, might be a challenge, despite being a regional host this year. If the Mountaineers win the Morgantown regional, all signs point to a best-of-three series against the No. 1 overall team in the country, UCLA.

So, what are WVU's odds to make it and possibly even win the College World Series?

UCLA -300

West Virginia +425

Wake Forest +600

Kentucky +1800

Virginia Tech +3500

Cal Poly +4500

Saint Mary’s +8000

Binghamton +1500

No, WVU doesn't have the second-best odds to make it to the CWS, so don't get too excited. I only pulled the odds of the teams in the Morgantown and Los Angeles regionals because that's all that matters for WVU. If they are to advance to the super regional round for the third consecutive year, they will face either UCLA, Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, or Saint Mary's.

It's no surprise that the Bruins are heavily favored, but anything can happen in a three-game series with a spot in Omaha on the line. UCLA may be 51-6, but four of their losses did come to non-NCAA Tournament teams in UC San Diego, San Diego State, Sacramento State, and Washington, for what it's worth.

Although the oddsmakers have WVU as the favorite in the Morgantown regional, I am a little surprised UCLA is not a heavier favorite.

UCLA +500

Georgia Tech +500

Texas +750

Georgia +1200

Auburn +1200

North Carolina +1400

Mississippi State +2200

Florida +2200

Texas A&M +2200

Florida State +3500

Arkansas +4000

Kansas +4000

Ole Miss +4000

Coastal Carolina +4000

Alabama +4000

Virginia +4500

Nebraska +4500

Oregon State +4500

Southern Miss +4500

Tennessee +5500

Oklahoma +5500

Oregon +5500

USC +5500

West Virginia +5500

North Carolina State +6500

Arizona State +6500

Miami (FL) +7000

Kentucky +7000

East Carolina +7000

Oklahoma State +8000

Wake Forest +8000

Jacksonville State +8000

Here, I only listed the top 32 (half) of the field's odds to win, just to give you an idea as to where the Mountaineers stand compared to others. While they may be a better team than several other teams listed ahead of them, that potential super regional matchup against UCLA in Los Angeles is what makes them a bit of a long shot. If they were to somehow get past the Bruins or someone upsets UCLA, WVU will still be one of the underdogs in Omaha. This may be the best team WVU has had in a while, but the teams toward the top of this list have MLB talent scattered throughout their respective rosters. Plus, winning the whole dang thing the first time you ever get to Omaha is a pretty tall ask.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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