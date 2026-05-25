How to Watch NCAA Selection Show as WVU Learns Regional Opponents

Steve Sabins was right to feel confident about West Virginia's chances to host a regional in Morgantown, especially after winning a couple of games in the Big 12 tournament, making an appearance in the championship game.

On Sunday, Morgantown was revealed as one of the sixteen host sites, meaning WVU will be a No. 1 seed and have the home crowd behind them this weekend, unlike the past two years, where they've had to go on the road to advance to the supers.

The Mountaineers will enter the tournament with a 39-14 record, and with one more win, they will have achieved back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time in program history.

This afternoon, they will learn which teams will be making the trek to Morgantown as the full bracket is announced. Here's how to watch the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show and all the other information you need to know.

Selection Show Info

When: Monday, May 25th

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Reaction Show: Tuesday, May 26th, 9 a.m. on Between The Eers

NCAA Tournament Dates

Regionals: Friday, May 29th–Monday, June 1st

Super Regionals: Friday, June 5th–Monday, June 8th

College World Series (Final 8): Friday, June 12th – Monday, June 22nd

Our Coverage on West Virginia On SI

If you're a WVU baseball diehard or just simply want to know everything possible about this weekend's regional in Morgantown, I would encourage you to bookmark this page.

I'll be updating it each and every day with stories on West Virginia's odds to win the regional, pitching scenarios, how to watch, previews of the other teams, predictions, quotes from head coach Steve Sabins, and, of course, gameday coverage includes instant recaps and reactions from coaches and players.

For a more focused batch of info on the current round of the tournament, visit our WVU College Baseball World Series Tracker. You will receive updates on the next matchup, the winners of other games going on in the Morgantown regional, while also keeping an eye on who WVU could be playing in the super regional, if they win this weekend.

Tournament hosts

Note: Overall seeds have not been revealed yet. That will be announced during today's bracket reveal.

Athens Regional (Georgia)

Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)

Auburn Regional (Auburn)

Austin Regional (Texas)

Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)

College Station Regional (Texas A&M)

Eugene Regional (Oregon)

Gainesville Regional (Florida)

Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)

Lawrence Regional (Kansas)

Lincoln Regional (Nebraska)

Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)

Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)

Starkville Regional (Mississippi State)

Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)

Tuscaloosa Regional (Alabama)