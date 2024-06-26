Mountaineers Now

Derek Clark Collects D1Baseball All-American Honors

West Virginia University starting pitcher Derek Clark earns D1Baseball All-American Third Team selection

Christopher Hall

West Virginia starting pitcher Derek Clark
West Virginia starting pitcher Derek Clark /

West Virginia University starting pitcher Derek Clark was selected to the D1Baseball All-America Third Team Wednesday afternoon.

Clark produced a team-leading 8-3 record with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts this past season. He also ranked third in the Big 12 Conference with 97.2 innings pitched which included four complete games, second-most in the country, despite missing the first month of the season.

This honor adds to the list of accolades this season for Clark. He was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, ABCA All-East Region First Team, NCBWA All-America third team, the Tucson Regional Most Outstanding Player and an ABCA Division I Gold Glove recipient.

Clark becomes the fifth Mountaineer to be named an All-American by D1Baseball, joining first-team selections Alek Manoah (2019) and JJ Wetherholt (2023) and freshman-team honorees Kyle Davis (2015) and Darius Hill (2016).

Overall, Clark is the 27th Mountaineer to be named an All-American, totaling 66 All-America accolades from all publications, 37 of which came in the Randy Mazey era from 2013-24.

D1 Baseball All-American Teams

First Team

C Walker Janek - Sam Houston

1B Blake Burke - Tennessee

2B Travis Bazzana - Oregon State

3B Charlie Condon - Georgia   

SS Kyle DeBarge - Louisiana     

OF Vance Honeycutt - North Carolina 

OF Jace Laviolette - Texas A&M              

OF James Tibbs - Florida State

DH Christian Moore - Tennessee

UTL Jac Caglianone – Florida

SP Jamie Arnold - Florida State

SP Chase Burns - Wake Forest

SP Ryan Johnson - Dallas Baptist

SP Hagen Smith - Arkansas

SP Trey Yesavage - East Carolina

RP Evan Aschenbeck - Texas A&M

RP Charlie Beilenson – Duke

UTL Jac Caglianone – Florida

Second Team

C Cole Messina - South Carolina

1B Nick Kurtz- Wake Forest

2B Zac Morris- Duke

3B Alec Makarewicz -NC State

SS Kaelen Culpepper - Kansas State

OF Drew Burress - Georgia Tech

OF Braden Montgomery - Texas A&M

OF Mark Shallenberger - Evansville

DH Roman Kuntz - Morehead State

UTL Carson Benge - Oklahoma State

SP - Brian Holiday - Oklahoma State

SP - Luke Holman - LSU             

SP - Ryan Prager - Texas A&M

SP - Brett Sears - Nebraska

SP -Payton Tolle - TCU

RP - Griffin Herring - LSU

RP - Dalton Pence - North Carolina      

UTL - Carson Benge - Oklahoma State

Third Team

C Jacob Cozart NC State

1B Tyler MacGregor- Northeastern

2B Emilien Pitre - Kentucky

3B Cam Smith - Florida State

SS Jalin Flores - Texas  

OF Dylan Dreiling - Tennessee

OF Nolan Schubart - Oklahoma State

OF Banks Tolley - Appalachian State

DH Lyle Miller-Green - Austin Peay

UTL Ethan Bates - Louisiana Tech

SP Derek Clark - West Virginia

SP Daniel Eagen - Presbyterian

SP Ryan Gallagher - UC Santa Barbara

SP Aidan Knaak - Clemson

SP Khal Stephen - Mississippi State

RP Chris Cortez - Texas A&M

RP Bridger Holmes - Oregon State

UTL Ethan Bates - Louisiana Tech

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Baseball