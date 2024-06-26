Derek Clark Collects D1Baseball All-American Honors
West Virginia University starting pitcher Derek Clark was selected to the D1Baseball All-America Third Team Wednesday afternoon.
Clark produced a team-leading 8-3 record with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts this past season. He also ranked third in the Big 12 Conference with 97.2 innings pitched which included four complete games, second-most in the country, despite missing the first month of the season.
This honor adds to the list of accolades this season for Clark. He was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, ABCA All-East Region First Team, NCBWA All-America third team, the Tucson Regional Most Outstanding Player and an ABCA Division I Gold Glove recipient.
Clark becomes the fifth Mountaineer to be named an All-American by D1Baseball, joining first-team selections Alek Manoah (2019) and JJ Wetherholt (2023) and freshman-team honorees Kyle Davis (2015) and Darius Hill (2016).
Overall, Clark is the 27th Mountaineer to be named an All-American, totaling 66 All-America accolades from all publications, 37 of which came in the Randy Mazey era from 2013-24.
D1 Baseball All-American Teams
First Team
C Walker Janek - Sam Houston
1B Blake Burke - Tennessee
2B Travis Bazzana - Oregon State
3B Charlie Condon - Georgia
SS Kyle DeBarge - Louisiana
OF Vance Honeycutt - North Carolina
OF Jace Laviolette - Texas A&M
OF James Tibbs - Florida State
DH Christian Moore - Tennessee
UTL Jac Caglianone – Florida
SP Jamie Arnold - Florida State
SP Chase Burns - Wake Forest
SP Ryan Johnson - Dallas Baptist
SP Hagen Smith - Arkansas
SP Trey Yesavage - East Carolina
RP Evan Aschenbeck - Texas A&M
RP Charlie Beilenson – Duke
Second Team
C Cole Messina - South Carolina
1B Nick Kurtz- Wake Forest
2B Zac Morris- Duke
3B Alec Makarewicz -NC State
SS Kaelen Culpepper - Kansas State
OF Drew Burress - Georgia Tech
OF Braden Montgomery - Texas A&M
OF Mark Shallenberger - Evansville
DH Roman Kuntz - Morehead State
UTL Carson Benge - Oklahoma State
SP - Brian Holiday - Oklahoma State
SP - Luke Holman - LSU
SP - Ryan Prager - Texas A&M
SP - Brett Sears - Nebraska
SP -Payton Tolle - TCU
RP - Griffin Herring - LSU
RP - Dalton Pence - North Carolina
Third Team
C Jacob Cozart NC State
1B Tyler MacGregor- Northeastern
2B Emilien Pitre - Kentucky
3B Cam Smith - Florida State
SS Jalin Flores - Texas
OF Dylan Dreiling - Tennessee
OF Nolan Schubart - Oklahoma State
OF Banks Tolley - Appalachian State
DH Lyle Miller-Green - Austin Peay
UTL Ethan Bates - Louisiana Tech
SP Derek Clark - West Virginia
SP Daniel Eagen - Presbyterian
SP Ryan Gallagher - UC Santa Barbara
SP Aidan Knaak - Clemson
SP Khal Stephen - Mississippi State
RP Chris Cortez - Texas A&M
RP Bridger Holmes - Oregon State
