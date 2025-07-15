Jack Kartsonas Becomes Sixth Mountaineer to Get Shot at Next Level, Inks Free Agent Deal
West Virginia senior right-handed pitcher Jack Kartsonas was hoping to hear his name get called in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft, but unfortunately, the call never came. At least during the draft, that is.
Shortly after the 20th and final round concluded, he agreed to a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The big 6'4", 220-pounder played a key role in West Virginia's run to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament, becoming one of the team's most consistent/reliable arms down the stretch. In the Clemson regional, he held the Tigers to just two runs in 5.1 innings of work, which was enough to get the job done and collect the win. Unfortunately, things spiraled out of control for him in Baton Rouge, allowing six runs in just two innings against LSU.
The Kent State transfer finished the year with a 6-4 record and an ERA of 3.66. Over 66.1 innings of work, he punched out 77 batters while walking only 20.
He becomes the sixth Mountaineer to land an opportunity at the next level, joining C Logan Sauve (Athletics), P Griffin Kirn (Athletics), OF Kyle West (Yankees), P Robby Porco (Dodgers), and OF Skylar King (Red Sox).
