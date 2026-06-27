Ex-WVU Flamethrower Chase Meyer Lands at Another Big 12 School
One of the most surprising moves this past West Virginia baseball season was the dismissal of right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer. The preseason All-American reliever was expected to have a huge role for the Mountaineers in 2026, but in early March, head coach Steve Sabins officially announced his departure.
“Junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer is no longer with our baseball program. I want to thank Chase for his contributions the past three years to our team and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Those future endeavors will now feature the conclusion of his collegiate career taking place out in the desert at Arizona State.
Meyer did make two appearances on the year before his departure, seeing some action in non-conference games against Georgia Southern and Liberty. In 3.1 innings of work, he gave up one run on no hits, striking out five and walking three.
There were quite a few struggles during his freshman year, as he ended the season with an 8.38 ERA, mainly due to a lack of command. He walked 24 batters in just 19.1 innings of work. Meyer improved in that area significantly in 2025, doing a much better job of pounding the zone while missing barrels. He threw 48 innings, setting 63 batters down on strikes while walking 38. He also lowered the opponent's batting average from .243 as a freshman to .192 that season.
Meyer has electric stuff that will have him on the radar of MLB scouts. Although he didn't pitch much this season, there's a chance he could be selected in the later rounds before ultimately passing up on going pro and playing next season with the Sun Devils. I think it's safe to say that with one strong season there, he'll be able to make the jump to the next level and begin his pro career.
It will be interesting to see how the schedule shakes out for the Mountaineers next season because this now makes two players from this year's squad transferring to a fellow Big 12 school. Infielder Zahir Barjam landed at Houston the other day.
You don't play every team in conference play, but it would be Arizona State's turn to come to Morgantown.
Where West Virginia transfers have landed
LHP Andrew Middleton — undecided
LHP Wyatt Mosley — undecided
LHP Bryson Thacker — Florida International
RHP Luke Lyman — South Alabama
RHP Chase Meyer — Arizona State
RHP Mac Stiffler — undecided
IF Zahir Barjam — Houston
1B Ryan Maggy — undecided
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_