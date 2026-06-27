Ex-WVU Flamethrower Chase Meyer Lands at Another Big 12 School

One of the most surprising moves this past West Virginia baseball season was the dismissal of right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer. The preseason All-American reliever was expected to have a huge role for the Mountaineers in 2026, but in early March, head coach Steve Sabins officially announced his departure.

“Junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer is no longer with our baseball program. I want to thank Chase for his contributions the past three years to our team and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Those future endeavors will now feature the conclusion of his collegiate career taking place out in the desert at Arizona State.

Meyer did make two appearances on the year before his departure, seeing some action in non-conference games against Georgia Southern and Liberty. In 3.1 innings of work, he gave up one run on no hits, striking out five and walking three.

There were quite a few struggles during his freshman year, as he ended the season with an 8.38 ERA, mainly due to a lack of command. He walked 24 batters in just 19.1 innings of work. Meyer improved in that area significantly in 2025, doing a much better job of pounding the zone while missing barrels. He threw 48 innings, setting 63 batters down on strikes while walking 38. He also lowered the opponent's batting average from .243 as a freshman to .192 that season.

Meyer has electric stuff that will have him on the radar of MLB scouts. Although he didn't pitch much this season, there's a chance he could be selected in the later rounds before ultimately passing up on going pro and playing next season with the Sun Devils. I think it's safe to say that with one strong season there, he'll be able to make the jump to the next level and begin his pro career.

It will be interesting to see how the schedule shakes out for the Mountaineers next season because this now makes two players from this year's squad transferring to a fellow Big 12 school. Infielder Zahir Barjam landed at Houston the other day.

You don't play every team in conference play, but it would be Arizona State's turn to come to Morgantown.

Where West Virginia transfers have landed

LHP Andrew Middleton — undecided

LHP Wyatt Mosley — undecided

LHP Bryson Thacker — Florida International

RHP Luke Lyman — South Alabama

RHP Chase Meyer — Arizona State

RHP Mac Stiffler — undecided

IF Zahir Barjam — Houston

1B Ryan Maggy — undecided