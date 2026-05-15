How to Watch No. 9 WVU vs. TCU + Starting Pitchers and Odds

What a weekend this is shaping up to be in the Big 12. West Virginia and Kansas both won the first games of their respective series, so the race for the regular season crown continues. If the Mountaineers win and Kansas falls to BYU tonight, WVU can defend its title by winning tomorrow's game.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (36-12, 20-8) vs. TCU (32-19, 16-12)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Date/Time: Friday, May 15th at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected pitching matchups for tonight's game

WVU: Maxx Yehl (7-1, 2.04 ERA, 79 K, 19 BB, 66.1 IP)

TCU: Lance Davis (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 45 K, 16 BB, 71.0 IP)

West Virginia was able to save its bullpen once again on Thursday night, thanks to a strong six-inning outing from Ian Korn and three clean innings of work in relief by Carson Estridge. If Yehl continues to shove, they could enter the series finale with essentially all arms available to help Chansen Cole, if needed. Yehl was dominant in his last outing, pitching a complete game against an explosive Kansas offense.

His opposition, Lance Davis, did the same, going the distance in a win over Utah last week. He has given the Frogs length consistently, going six innings or more in each of his last six starts and in eight of his last ten.

WVU took the series opener and will now turn to its ace in Maxx Yehl, who leads the Big 12 in ERA (2.04). The oddsmakers are giving West Virginia's top arm a ton of respect with the Mountaineers listed at -238 on the moneyline. TCU, however, is +180 to win the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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