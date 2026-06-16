How to Watch WVU vs. North Carolina: Start Time, Channel, Projected Pitchers + Odds

After suffering a tough loss to North Carolina on Sunday, West Virginia will get their shot at redemption on Wednesday afternoon, and if they do, they'll force a game on Thursday, which would determine who goes to the national championship.

Let's set the stage for Wednesday's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (47-16, 21-9) vs. North Carolina (52-12-1, 22-8)

Where: Omaha, NE — Charles Schwab Field (35,000)

Dates/Times: Wednesday, June 17th, 2 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Projected starting pitchers

Folger Boaz (UNC): The Tar Heels are going to go with the lefty Folger Boaz, who has an ERA of 7.03 in 16 games (14 starts). Boaz hasn't pitched since May 31st, when he went just 3.1 innings. In his three previous starts against Pitt, NC State, and Georgia Tech, he gave up a combined 12 runs on 19 hits.

Chansen Cole (West Virginia): The Mountaineers were fortunate not to have to insert Cole or much of their bullpen in the elimination game against Troy. I'd have to think that with four days to rest and having only thrown 52 pitches, he'll be ready to go and probably go pretty close to his normal length. Cole hasn't had back-to-back bad performances all season, so if that trend continues, the Mountaineers should get a nice game from him, if that's who they go to.

North Carolina, as you would have guessed, is the favorite for this game at -166 on the moneyline. West Virginia, meanwhile, is +130. WVU is +1.5 on the run line at -115, and the over/under for the game is 13.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.