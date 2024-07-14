JJ Wetherholt Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday night, West Virginia University shortstop JJ Wetherholt was selected 7th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and with the pick, Wetherholt becomes the highest drafted Mountaineer of all-time and the first position player to be selected in the first round.
Wetherholt is the most decorated WVU baseball player in program history. He garnered eight All-American selections, attained the program’s first-ever Big 12 Player of Year, and became the second Mountaineer to earn All-American honors in multiple seasons.
The Mars, Pennsylvania, native hit .370 during his three-year collegiate career, highlighted by a sophomore season with an NCAA leading .449 batting average with 16 home runs and 60 RBI to earn consensus All-American status.
Wetherholt was voted the 2024 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, but his highly anticipated season was cut short due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the opening weekend of the season. He missed 24 games before returning to the lineup as a designated hitter before he returned to shortstop 10 games into his return from the injury.
Wetherholt finished the season with a team-leading .331 batting average with eight home runs and 30 RBI. The All-Big 12 First Team selection also scored 30 runs and led the team with a .472 OBP, drawing 30 walks against just 17 strikeouts, to earn an All-Big 12 first team selection.
He was instrumental on and off the field in leading the WVU baseball program to its first consecutive NCAA tournament appearances in 50 years and its first ever super regional appearance this past season.