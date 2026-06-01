MAILBAG: Morgantown Miracle, Umpires, Sabins, the Future + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: In these Regional sites, is there only one crew of 4 umpires rotating and doing all seven games?

A: No, they have multiple crews on hand. The group that had last night's game versus Kentucky has now had WVU three times in this regional. The only game they had a different crew was the matchup against Wake Forest. But yes, they do rotate duties. I'm not sure if that will be the same crew on the call tonight or not.

Q: Do you think RR is gonna play Hawkins and Fox equally the first two games, then announce the season starter vs UVA?

A: No. A starter will be publicly announced before the season, and maybe well ahead of the season. With how much newness is on the roster, they need to get all of the reps possible heading into that Virginia game. They won't be reckless and play the starters the entire game the first two weeks, but there's not going to be any competition there whatsoever.

Q: With WBB and baseball both having NCAA host games. How’s that work money-wise? No way WVU or any school keeps the gate. I know people seem to think build more seats, but would WVU benefit if they only sold in an NCAA regional?? Or why not temp bleachers?

A: From my understanding, the NCAA gets a pretty healthy chunk of the revenue generated. What that number or split is, I have no earthly idea. As far as temp bleachers go, it makes sense, but I'm not exactly sure where you would put them. Can't put them on the berm, and with the bullpens being in the outfield along with the facility, there's nowhere for them to be placed out there either. I expect they'll add another 1,500 seats or so sometime in the near future.

Q: Sabins ain’t leaving, right?

A: I don't see it happening. That said, it's not like the report came from some unreliable source. Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball is heavily connected and gets a ton of scoops on coaching searches. South Carolina is interested, but that doesn't mean he's going to leave or even interview for the job. Personally, I think Kevin Schnall (Coastal Carolina) is their guy, and Sabins wants to continue building something special here in Morgantown. Last night's game was magical and is a perfect example of what he has helped build alongside Randy Mazey over the past decade.

Q: How am I sleeping tonight after that WVU baseball game? Also, anything on Sabins being linked to the SC job?

A: I'm sure a lot of folks were wired after that one last night. How could you not be? Just an insane game that had a low probability of going the way it did when it entered the top half of the ninth. Down three with the 7-8-9 part of the order due up? Incredible. As for Sabins, see above.

Q: Do you believe in MIRACLES?

A: I do. Miracles do happen, but the rare occurrence is what makes them so special. Yesterday was more than just a miracle, though. It was a bunch of dudes who were resilient and stepped up in a big-time way when no one expected them to, i.e., Dawson Montesa and Ben McDougal. Regardless of what happens tonight, those two and Paul Schoenfeld will forever be remembered for what they did to keep this season alive.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.