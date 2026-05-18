MAILBAG: Players Era Opponent, Lineup Changes, Doubting Football + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: With us being in the Players Era Tournament, who do you want to see us play first and why? Personally, I have a feeling we’ll get matched up with Florida or Auburn.

A: Yeah, I agree with you. I'm sure it'll end up being one of those two and probably Florida. It seems like they get Florida more than they play Virginia Tech, for crying out loud. Personally, I think a matchup with Notre Dame would be fun. It's been a minute since they played the Irish, and it would bring back some Big East memories. When was the last time they played? Has to be the NCAA Tournament in 2017, right?

Q: Have you ever had WVU or any opposing team come after or disparage you because they vehemently disagreed with something you wrote?

A: Haha, love the question. No, that hasn't happened. I'm sure the folks at WVU don't always agree with everything I say, but that's okay. My goal is to keep it real and deliver criticism when it's needed. Now, fans, yeah, there is some of that. But again, you're never going to have 100% of people agreeing with you. It was a lot tougher when I first got into the industry. I'd have other outlets trying to discredit my work because I was different and created more competition in the space. That's calmed down over the years, though.

Q: Why is no one taking WVU seriously in football in the Big 12 besides WVU fans?

A: I think it goes along with much of what I said yesterday on Between The Eers. People are too lazy when it comes to research. They see others have WVU at the bottom (or near it) in the Big 12, and instead of doing their homework on every team, they just move them up or down a spot and roll with it without having any clue. You're going to have a lot of "Oh, West Virginia might be alright" by the end of September.

Q: Why not West Virginia?

A: Why not? Regardless of the sport, you're right. Why not? The baseball team can make a run to Omaha this year. Football is still building, but maybe they can be in a position to strike in the next two years or so. And basketball appears to be trending in the right direction. I'll ask you a question, though. Which team has the best chance of bringing home a natty first?

Q: Last year, SS took Hussey out of the lineup for Ben Lumsden at the end of the year. This year, Ben hasn’t played much at all except now. Why? What is the thought process, unless a player is struggling, and who would that player be?

A: This year, I truly believe it started with Brock Wills not feeling well in the Kansas series, combined with the slump he's been in at the plate. Sabins said he was originally in the lineup in the one game against KU before Lumsden made his first start. He's had some good at-bats, and you want to keep him fresh and engaged for postseason play. I'd imagine we'll see Wills back in the lineup this week.

Q: How far in the tourney do you think WVU has to go to be able to host?

A: It's sort of difficult to judge because it also depends on how others in the conversation do. At the very least, I think they just have to avoid being a one-and-done. If they lose that first game you can probably forget about it. Removing all doubt would be winning two games and getting to the championship.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.