No. 16 West Virginia Suffers First Series Sweep of the Season
Granville, WV – The No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers (40-13, 19-9) dropped their fourth-straight game to close the regular season, following a 7-0 decision to the Kansas Jayhawks (42-14, 20-10) Saturday afternoon.
West Virginia starting pitcher Jack Kartsonas kept the Jayhawks off the board for six innings and gave up two hits till the sixth when Brady Ballinger hit a leadoff double to right field and with two outs on the board, junior Dariel Osoria slapped shallow line drive to right field for an RBI single and a 1-0 lead.
The Mountaineers battled against Kansas junior starter Kannon Carr but only put two runners in scoring position, with senior Logan Sauve hitting a one-out double to right field in the second and senior Brodie Kresser reaching on an errant throw and advancing to second on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Kartsonas exited the game after seven innings. The senior allowed five hits and the mere one run.
Kansas extended its leads in the eighth after junior Cole Fehrman walked Brady Ballinger to lead off the inning and WVU head coach Steve Sabins called in Carson Estridge.
The junior’s struggles continued, giving up a double to Osoria, then a three-run home run to junior Derek Cerda for a 4-0 Jayhawk lead.
Estridge entered the game in the ninth and senior Sawyer Smith hit a lead off home run, and singles by senior Chase Diggins and Ballinger set up an RBI single for senior Tommy Barth.
Estridge left the game with an apparent forearm injury.
Redshirt freshman JJ Glascock entered the game with two outs on the board, but the Jayhawks scratched another runner across on a wild pitch as Kansas rolled to the 7-0 win.
