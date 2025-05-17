Mountaineers Now

Predicting West Virginia's Freshman Phenom for the 2025 Season

Which young player will be a star for Rich Rodriguez this year?

Josh Wolfe

WVU Athletics Communication
In this story:

Every year, there are always a few young players who will make a major impact for West Virginia. There are a number young players I think could fill this role, but one in particular stands out to me.

Defensive Lineman Wilnerson Telemaque

The Miami, Florida native is a true freshman for the Mountaineers this year, and early enrolled this past spring. He was only a three-star recruit, but held impressive offers from schools like Missouri, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Nebraska and others.

I project the freshman will win the job as the second-string defensive end behind Jimmori Robinson. At 6'6" 250 pounds, he has very impressive size for a player that's so young, and will prove to be a problem off the edge for opposing tackles. I think he will make a number of splash plays and will quickly become a fan favorite. He's in a great position to be the breakout freshman phenom. He only played in eight games as a senior at Miami Northwestern but recorded 16 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.

Honorable Mention:

Cornerback Dawayne Galloway - A four-star recruit and is a track star in the state of Ohio. He has a bright future, but I think WVU is too deep at corner this year for him to make a big impact.

Defensive Lineman Taylor Brown - He could easily have been chosen as the phenom. I project he plays a big role for West Virginia this year as well.

Running Back Diore Hubbard - Despite all the new additions to that room, I believe Hubbard will have a decent-sized role this year as a redshirt freshman.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Urban Meyer Tells Rich Rodriguez to Build WVU Locker Room with 'Grown A** Men'

Rich Rodriguez Believes West Virginia Can Compete for Title in 'Wide-Open' Big 12

West Virginia is Pursuing Another Guard in the Transfer Portal

West Virginia Wins the Big 12 Regular Season Championship

Published
Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

Home/Football