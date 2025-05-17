Predicting West Virginia's Freshman Phenom for the 2025 Season
Every year, there are always a few young players who will make a major impact for West Virginia. There are a number young players I think could fill this role, but one in particular stands out to me.
Defensive Lineman Wilnerson Telemaque
The Miami, Florida native is a true freshman for the Mountaineers this year, and early enrolled this past spring. He was only a three-star recruit, but held impressive offers from schools like Missouri, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Nebraska and others.
I project the freshman will win the job as the second-string defensive end behind Jimmori Robinson. At 6'6" 250 pounds, he has very impressive size for a player that's so young, and will prove to be a problem off the edge for opposing tackles. I think he will make a number of splash plays and will quickly become a fan favorite. He's in a great position to be the breakout freshman phenom. He only played in eight games as a senior at Miami Northwestern but recorded 16 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.
Honorable Mention:
Cornerback Dawayne Galloway - A four-star recruit and is a track star in the state of Ohio. He has a bright future, but I think WVU is too deep at corner this year for him to make a big impact.
Defensive Lineman Taylor Brown - He could easily have been chosen as the phenom. I project he plays a big role for West Virginia this year as well.
Running Back Diore Hubbard - Despite all the new additions to that room, I believe Hubbard will have a decent-sized role this year as a redshirt freshman.
