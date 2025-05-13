Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics Are Facing Elimination After Game 4 Loss to Knicks
Once again, the Boston Celtics watched a second-half double-digit lead go to waste, falling to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals by a 121-113 score. Boston now falls behind 3-1 in the series and is one loss away from being eliminated.
Jayson Tatum put up monster numbers, going for 42 points on the night, but was unable to finish the contest due to a lower-body injury. The fear is that it's an Achilles injury, which would obviously end his season if that turns out to be the diagnosis. Tatum had to be carried off the floor after not being able to put any weight on that leg/foot.
West Virginia product and head coach of the Celtics, Joe Mazzulla, is trying to remain optimistic about his team's chances despite being down 3-1 and possibly without Tatum moving forward.
“Tonight, we just didn’t play well defensively, and we’re in a hole. We got to get back to Boston and we got to figure out a way to win. The Knicks played great tonight. We had stretches of playing well, and they got the best of us, especially in that third quarter with their pace and their offensive execution. I thought their pressure took us out of a lot of our actions and took away our rhythm. We have to fix that for next game.”
Game five will take place on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.
