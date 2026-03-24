No. 17 West Virginia Set for Road Test Against Marshall

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4) travel south to Huntington (WV) to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (13-9) Tuesday night at Jack Cook Field in the first of a three-game season series. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia comes into the contest having won five consecutive games, including a three-game sweep against Big 12 Conference foe BYU over the weekend to move to 5-1 in league play.

A trio of Mountaineers are hitting over .400 on the season. Gavin Kelly leads the team at the plate with a .420 batting average, 27 runs and a Big 12 leading 11 doubles. The sophomore is also riding a 16-game hitting streak. Senior Paul Schoenfeld is batting .417 with a team-leading 26 RBI, three triples, and is tied with junior Armani Guzman for a team-best 10 stolen bases. Sophomore Matt Ineich rounds out the group with a .400 batting average is second on the team with 26 runs.

West Virginia is scheduled to start sophomore David Hagan in what is expected as a bullpen game with a slew of Mountaineers hurlers to take the mound. The right-hander pitched on inning last week in his second start of the season with a pair of strikeouts in one inning in work. He has yet to allow a run in 6.1 innings on the season.

Marshall enters the matchup 5-1 in their last six games - all coming in Sun Belt Conference action with the lone loss coming in the series finale against at Georgia Southern on Sunday. Prior to the six game stretch, the Thundering Herd lost back-to-back games in run-rule fashion at Louisville.

Junior Evan Bottone leads Marshall with a .415 batting average and six home runs. Sophomore Cooper Hinson and graduate senior Jackson Halter lead the Herd with 23 RBI apiece, while batting .356 and .247, respectively.

Blaine Albright will take the mound for the Herd in his second start and his sixth appearance of the season. In the redshirt sophomore's last outing, coinciding with his lone start of the year, he allowed six earned runs in 1.1 innings against Louisville. He holds a 1-2 record with a 14.09 ERA.

Series History

West Virginia leads the all-time series 58-27, including 2-2 in the last four trips to Huntington.

Previous five meetings

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 / Charleston / Marshall 7, WVU 6

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 / Huntington / WVU 5, Marshall 4

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 / Morgantown / WVU 7, Marshall 0

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 / Huntington / Marshall 3, WVU 2

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 / Morgantown / WVU 15, Marshall 0