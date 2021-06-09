Paul McIntosh Has Big Night in MLB Draft League Debut

The West Virginia catcher is off to a hot start in the draft league.

The MLB Draft League was created this year by MLB to act as a showcase for the top draft-eligible prospects leading up to the draft which takes place in the 2nd week of July. A handful of Mountaineers are participating in the league and three of them saw some playing time on Tuesday night for the West Virginia Black Bears.

West Virginia senior catcher Paul McIntosh made his MLB Draft League Debut and collected four hits (two doubles) and three RBI on five at-bats against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

WVU outfielder Austin Davis also made his debut for the Black Bears but did not have the same success as McIntosh in his first outing. Davis went 0-4 with a walk and struck out twice on the night. Mountaineer reliever Zach Ottinger also made an appearance out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless 8th inning.

The Black Bears will be back in action once again tomorrow night against Mahoning Valley at 6:35 p.m. at Mon. Co. Ballpark.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU Adds Depth to Bullpen with Navy Transfer

12 Mountaineers Earn 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Selections

Alek Manoah Roughed Up in 2nd MLB Outing

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.