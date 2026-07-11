Projected MLB Draft Pick Robert Satin Delivers Big News for WVU

This weekend, the 2026 MLB Draft will take place, and we will hear several West Virginia Mountaineers hear their name called, and for some of them, they will have a tough decision to make — sign or come back to Morgantown for another year.

One guy who won't hear his name called now is left-handed pitcher Robert Satin, who has long been considered a lock to be selected. He pulled out of the draft on Friday, he announced in a post on X.

“Major League Baseball is a dream for me, but I’m headed to WVU for the 2027 season with a plan to win a national title. I am officially withdrawing my name from consideration in this year’s amateur draft.”

A big lift for West Virginia's pitching staff

Florida Athletics

The Mountaineers are likely to lose two of their three weekend starters to the draft in Maxx Yehl and Dawson Montesa, both of whom are considered top 250 prospects according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Getting confirmation from Satin that he is 100% coming to Morgantown is a big deal for this staff, as it locks in two spots in the weekend rotation for head coach Steve Sabins, alongside Chansen Cole.

Satin has the stuff to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the Big 12, and with all of the history the Mountaineers have had with left-handed pitchers coming up from the lower levels, fans should expect him to join the likes of Derek Clark and Griffin Kirn, who were absolute bulldogs on the mound.

The one difference with Satin, however, is that he has already dipped his toes in the Power Four waters, though, which will help in his return to major college baseball. He made 10 relief appearances with the Florida Gators in 2024 and pitched okay, ending the year with an ERA of 4.00, but had a WHIP of 2.22, much of which was inflated by his 12 free passes in nine innings.

He found his footing at the Division II level with the University of Tampa over the past two years, transforming into one of the top arms in the country. In 2026, Satin posted a 13-2 record, an ERA of 2.61, and a WHIP of 1.082. Those command issues that he had at Florida didn't last whatsoever. In 34 games at Tampa, he struck out 159 and walked 40 in 151 innings of work.