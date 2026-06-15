Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Troy — College World Series Elimination Game

West Virginia and Troy are set to meet once again in Omaha, and this time, it's a do-or-die situation. Unfortunately for one of these teams, their magical season is going to come to an end, while the other hopes to do what they did in regional play — get hot and rattle off a bunch of wins after suffering a loss.

Here's who we see winning and taking on North Carolina on Wednesday.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 10, Troy 7 (10 innings)

I'm not sure who West Virginia will turn to on the mound, but it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach, especially if the starter can't give the Mountaineers length. I had a feeling Troy would be able to take down Ole Miss, but I never saw them winning that game as comfortably as they did. They were down 6-1 at one point and completely flipped the game on its ear after a balk with the bases loaded.

These two teams have a lot in common, mostly in the sense that they are scrappy and are never going to give up on a game. After a rather quiet night at the plate for WVU, it feels like they are due to put up a bunch of crooked numbers. We've yet to see Gavin Kelly and Paul Schoenfeld do much damage in Omaha, and with the season on the line, I'm confident they'll come through in a big way.

Call me crazy, but I think Troy's lineup top to bottom is more dangerous than North Carolina's. They have a bunch of dudes swinging a confident bat right now, and after the success they've had against Chansen Cole and then Ole Miss' staff, it's easy to see why. West Virginia takes an early lead, but Troy won't go away quietly. It's going to be another dogfight, and one that I'm calling to go to extras because why not?

Mountaineers win a tight one.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 8, Troy 4

The Mountaineers are playing in their fourth elimination game of their postseason run. The Trojans will get their second look at the Mountaineers after a loss to open the College World Series.

WVU’s offense struggled mightily in its game against North Carolina, scoring only two runs after coming into the contest averaging double-digit runs per game in the postseason. They should get back on track against the Trojans' pitching staff, who they scored 7 runs.

The Trojans kept it close with the Mountaineers in their opening game, and with a big-time win over the Rebels, they should be playing with much more confidence against the Mountaineers. Chansen Cole could be who the Trojans see again, who they have already proven they can hit off of.

This is going to be a close, tough game for both sides. I have seen too much fight from this Mountaineers team this postseason not to believe that they will rise to the occasion. If not for a few tough errors in the field, the Mountaineers could be in a very different spot right now. Regardless, I'll take the Mountaineers to stay alive in Omaha.