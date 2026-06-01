Score Predictions for WVU vs. Kentucky in Winner-Take-All Regional Final

Morgantown, West Virginia, will be rocking tonight as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a decisive game seven with a spot in the super regionals on the line. The losing team's season will officially come to an end.

Can the Mountaineers get the job done? Here's how we see the third round of this fight going.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 12, Kentucky 10

After last night's dramatic finish, I'm really curious to see how these two teams respond in the early innings. From WVU's perspective, you hope that the team doesn't feel like the job is finished or, as Steve Sabins said last night, like they "just won the Super Bowl." Are they able to put it in the rearview mirror, get locked back in, and play a clean game? And then for Kentucky, my goodness...where do you begin? Can they erase that sour taste? Will the win-or-go-home feeling combined with the crowd get to them?

The first two games between these two were absolute slugfests, and I don't see why this one will be any different. Both teams will probably throw everyone on the mound humanly possible, including their best arms, but I'm not sure it will automatically result in a battle of the pitching staffs. I do, however, believe it will come down to with bullpen can do a better job of keeping the train on the tracks in the later innings. As we've seen this weekend and in previous meetings with these two, no lead is ever safe.

West Virginia wins in walk-off fashion in the ninth to punch its ticket to supers.

Joey Bray: Kentucky 9, West Virginia 8

After last nights ninth inning heroics, the Mountaineers stay alive for another day. The fact that hosting a super regional for the first time in program history on the line for West Virginia makes this one of their highest stakes games in recent memory.

I cannot help but feel as though Kentucky played it a bit conservatively yesterday, knowing that their season wasn't totally on the line. While nobody could have predicted the top of the ninth inning offense that WVU put up, I can't help but feel as though Kentucky played almost a bit too conservatively to save arms, in my opinion. We will see if that strategy pays off or not for them.

It is entirely possible that Maxx Yehl gets the nod to start again, but I think the Wildcats have a slight advantage in terms of arms available to get them to the finish line. I'll take Kentucky to win the regional.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 10, Kentucky 7

The matchup between the two programs has been nothing short of spectacular, and for now, the Mountaineers have the upper hand.

West Virginia's comeback win was epic, but it will have to turn the page to secure a spot in the super regionals. While the Mountaineers are riding high, Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell made it clear in the postgame press conference that the Wildcats will be ready to avenge the loss.

The starting pitchers have yet to be announced. The hint Maxx Yehl may be available is intriguing, and if he's 100% healthy, it's hard to imagine the Wildcats have much of a chance. However, this Kentucky club has played better than expected, and freshman Braxton Van Cleave has made his case for regional MVP if Kentucky gets out of the regional.

Gavin Kelly has solidified his MVP bid, and the Mountaineers will need big things from the sophomore. The WVU lineup has been productive one through nine, and the momentum will continue in the final game.

This game will undoubtedly be another instant classic and will add fuel to a budding rivalry. West Virginia outlasts Kentucky one more time 10-7.