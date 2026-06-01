Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Kentucky — Regional Final

Win or go home. That's what is on the line tonight for West Virginia and Kentucky as they fight to secure a spot in the super regional round against Cal Poly, which is waiting to meet the winner after winning the Los Angeles regional on Sunday.

As usual, we will have you covered with live updates and analysis of tonight's battle in our game thread below, along with the starting lineups for both teams. Let's play ball and crown a regional winner!

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (UK)

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. 1B Armani Guzman — .302

2. C Gavin Kelly —.379

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .345

4. DH Sean Smith — .316

5. LF Matthew Graveline — .284

6. SS Matt Ineich — .300

7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .289

8. RF Ben Lumsden — .254

9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .276



SP Maxx Yehl

Kentucky's starting lineup

1. CF Jayce Tharnish — .355

2. SS Tyler Bell — .343

3. DH Luke Lawrence — .343

4. 1B Hudson Brown —.327

5. 2B Ethan Hindle — .307

6. RF Braxton Van Cleave — .278

7. 3b Tyler Cerny — .176

8. LF Carson Hansen — 225

9. C Owen Jenkins — .247



SP Jackson Soucie