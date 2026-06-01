Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Kentucky — Regional Final
Win or go home. That's what is on the line tonight for West Virginia and Kentucky as they fight to secure a spot in the super regional round against Cal Poly, which is waiting to meet the winner after winning the Los Angeles regional on Sunday.
As usual, we will have you covered with live updates and analysis of tonight's battle in our game thread below, along with the starting lineups for both teams. Let's play ball and crown a regional winner!
GAME THREAD
TOP 1 (UK)
West Virginia's starting lineup
1. 1B Armani Guzman — .302
2. C Gavin Kelly —.379
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .345
4. DH Sean Smith — .316
5. LF Matthew Graveline — .284
6. SS Matt Ineich — .300
7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .289
8. RF Ben Lumsden — .254
9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .276
SP Maxx Yehl
Kentucky's starting lineup
1. CF Jayce Tharnish — .355
2. SS Tyler Bell — .343
3. DH Luke Lawrence — .343
4. 1B Hudson Brown —.327
5. 2B Ethan Hindle — .307
6. RF Braxton Van Cleave — .278
7. 3b Tyler Cerny — .176
8. LF Carson Hansen — 225
9. C Owen Jenkins — .247
SP Jackson Soucie
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_