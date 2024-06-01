The Big 12 Conference Goes 6-0 on Opening Day of Regionals
The Big 12 Conference was well represented in the first game of the NCAA regionals on Friday. The six league members combined to outscore their opponents 76-24 to move onto to the winners brackets.
(3) West Virginia 4, (2) Dallas Baptist 1
West Virginia captured the first win with a 4-1 decision in the Tucson Regional over Dallas Baptist. Senior Derek Clark threw a complete-game gem while sophomore Logan Sauve’s three run home run in the third gave the third seeded Mountaineers all they needed to knock off the two seed Dallas Baptist.
Up next: Grand Canyon 10:00 p.m. ESPN+
(3) Texas 12, (2) Louisiana 5
Texas trailed 2-0 through three innings before claiming the lead with a three-run fourth inning and broke the game open in the fifth, putting up seven runs and highlighted by grand slam from sophomore Jalin Flores and coasted for the 12-5 victory in the Bryan-College Station Regional.
Up next: Texas A&M 9:00 p.m. ESPN+
(1) Oklahoma 14, (4) Oral Roberts (0)
Oklahoma sophomore Kyson Witherspoon tossed six scoreless innings and senior reliever Carter Campbell kept Oral Roberts off the board in the final three frames while sluggers, senior Bryce Madron, sophomore Easton Carmichael, and junior Scott Mudler hit home runs as the Sooners pounded Oral Robers 14-0.
Up next: UConn 9:00 p.m. ESPN+
(1) Oklahoma State 19, (4) Niagara 7
Oklahoma State produced 11 runs in the first three innings before Niagara scratched a run on the board. Niagara placed a four spot in the fourth and added another run in fifth to get within five, but the Cowboys answered with consecutive three-run innings to cruise to a 19-7 win.
Up next: Florida 7:00 p.m. SECN
(3) UCF 8, (2) Alabama 7
UCF outdueled Alabama in the Tallahassee Regional. UCF senior Jack Zyska collected his team-leading third RBI in the fifth to cap off a two-run fifth inning and reclaimed the lead. Then, in the top of the ninth and with the game tied, junior Andrew Sundean delivered a pinch-hit RBI single for the winning for the winning run as UCF squ4eezed by Alabama 8-7.
Up next: (1) Florida State 5:00 p.m. ESPN+
(3) Kansas State 19, (2) Louisiana Tech 4
Senior Chuck Ingram led Kansas State at the plate with two home runs and raked in five RBI while Junior Kaelen Culpepper and senior Jaden Parsons combined to go 8-10 with two doubles, two home runs and a triple in a dominating 19-4 win.
Up next: (1) Arkansas 9:00 p.m. ESPNU