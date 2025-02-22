The Mountaineers Hold off the Bison to Remain Undefeated
NASHVILLE – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) escaped with a 5-4 win in the opening game of a four-game series against the Lipscomb Bison (2-2) Saturday afternoon.
West Virginia fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first after redshirt senior Parks Bouck lifted the 2-0 pitch for a two-run home run.
In the top of the second, junior Skylar King singled to left field, moving Brodie Kresser to second. The senior advanced to third on a sacrifice fly, then King got caught in a rundown on an attempt to steal second while Kresser crossed home plate for King’s sixth RBI of the season and to get within a run.
West Virginia tied the game in the fourth when Armani Guzman delivered the RBI single to right field before Alex Marot gave the Mountaineers the lead in the fifth with an RBI infield single for a 3-2 advantage.
Senior Casey Sunseri tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a leadoff home run.
The Mountaineers reclaimed the lead in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Michael Perazza before taking a two-run lead in the eighth. Kresser ripped a leadoff double, King laid down the sacrifice bunt to move him to third, and senior Jace Rinehart collected his first RBI as a Mountaineer with a fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the frame, Junior Damion Kenealy Jr. pulled the Bison within a run with a two-out home run.
Reliever Reese Bassinger took the mound in the eighth, gave up three hits, including the home run, but kept the Bison at bay for his third save as the season as the Mountaineers held on for the 5-4 victory.