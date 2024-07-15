Three Mountaineers Selected on Day 2 of the 2024 MLB Draft
Three Mountaineer hurlers were selected on the second day of the MLB Draft, Monday afternoon.
Right hander David Hagaman was the first off the board and the final pick of the fourth round as the 133rd overall selection by the Texas Rangers.
As a redshirt freshman, he made 22 appearances, including a start, and went 1-2 on the season and finished with a 3.52 ERA with 40 strikeouts.
The Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, native registered a career-high 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings of relief for a tide turning game two win at Oklahoma this past season. He followed with a pair of tough outings before allowing one earned run in 4.1 innings in three appearances before sustaining a season-ending injury in mid-April. He ended the year with a 5.91 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35 innings.
Aidan Major went in the fifth round to the Cleveland Guardians as the 146th overall draft pick.
The junior started the season 3-0 and held a 2.81 ERA and 38 strikeouts through his first five appearances, including tossing seven scoreless innings against Western Kentucky in his third appearance of the season.
He recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against Oklahoma State and allowed two runs in eight innings. And, struck out nine versus Charlotte and Ohio State as part of his 77-strikeout season.
The Mill Hall, PA, native missed the final month of the season with an injury and returned to the mound in the Tucson regional of the NCAA tournament in relief and cooled off a Hot Grand Canyon that scored three runs in the first. He went 4.2 innings and struck out two for his fifth win of the season.
The Los Angeles Angels selected Derek Clark 262nd overall in the ninth round.
Clark produced a team-leading 8-3 record with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts this past season. He also ranked third in the Big 12 Conference with 97.2 innings pitched which included four complete games, second-most in the country, despite missing the first month of the season.
He was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, ABCA All-East Region First Team, NCBWA All-America third team, the D1Baseball All-America Third Team, named the Tucson Regional Most Outstanding Player and an ABCA Division I Gold Glove recipient.