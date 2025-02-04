Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Logan Sauve 2025 Preseason Press Conference

West Virginia University catcher Logan Sauve provides insight on the upcoming season

Christopher Hall

Logan Sauve Preseason Media.mp4
Logan Sauve Preseason Media.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers open the season with a four-game series at Jacksonville Feb. 14-16.

West Virginia catcher Logan Sauve met with the media on Monday and gave his thoughts on his selection to the All-Big 12 First team, the upcoming season and more.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

JJ Quinerly Selected to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watch List

West Virginia Rises in the Latest AP Poll

Javon Small Listed as a Top 10 Candidate for the Bob Cousy Award

Joe Yesufu's Scoring Punch Could Be Just What the Doctor Ordered for West Virginia

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/3

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Baseball