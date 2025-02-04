WATCH: Logan Sauve 2025 Preseason Press Conference
West Virginia University catcher Logan Sauve provides insight on the upcoming season
The West Virginia Mountaineers open the season with a four-game series at Jacksonville Feb. 14-16.
West Virginia catcher Logan Sauve met with the media on Monday and gave his thoughts on his selection to the All-Big 12 First team, the upcoming season and more.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
JJ Quinerly Selected to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watch List
West Virginia Rises in the Latest AP Poll
Javon Small Listed as a Top 10 Candidate for the Bob Cousy Award
Joe Yesufu's Scoring Punch Could Be Just What the Doctor Ordered for West Virginia
Published