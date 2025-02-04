Mountaineers Now

JJ Quinerly Selected to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watch List

West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly celebrated as one of the top players in the country

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly
Monday afternoon, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly was selected to the midseason watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year Award, marking the second consecutive season Quinerly has been featured on the midseason list.

The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is presented annually to the best player in women's college basketball, as voted on by members of the USBWA. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 and with some 1,000 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball.

Quinerly is averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game and her 3.5 steals leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks fifth nationally.

The Norfolk, Virginia, native is No. 7 on the all-time scoring list with 1,747, behind Talisha Hargis (1995-98) with 1,751. She is 3rd in steals with 300 and passing WVU Hall of Famer Rosemary Kosiorek (1989-92) during the Mountaineers first ranked with of the season over No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List

Destiny Adams - Rutgers

Georgia Amoore - Kentucky

Julia Ayrault - Michigan State

Sarah Ashlee Barker - Alabama

Zanai Barnett-Gay - Navy

Raegan Beers - Oklahoma

Lauren Betts - UCLA

Mikayla Blakes - Vanderbilt

Madison Booker - Texas

Paige Bueckers - UConn

Jaloni Cambridge - Ohio State

Dani Carnegie - Georgia Tech

Talaysia Cooper - Tennessee

Audi Crooks - Iowa State

Katie Dinnebier - Drake

Kara Dunn - Georgia Tech

Yvonne Ejim - Gonzaga

Toby Fournier - Duke

Rori Harmon - Texas

Stailee Heard - Oklahoma State

Hannah Hidalgo - Notre Dame

Izzy Higginbottom - Arkansas

Aziaha James - NC State

Jordyn Jenkins - UTSA

Flau'Jae Johnson - LSU

Taylor Jones - Texas

Gianna Kneepkens - Utah

Ioanna Krimili - Cal

Grace Larkins - South Dakota

Ta’Niya Latson - Florida State

Megan McConnell - Duquesne

Cotie McMahon - Ohio State

Olivia Miles - Notre Dame

Aneesah Morrow - LSU

Te-Hina Paopao - South Carolina

Khamil Pierre - Vanderbilt

Sedona Prince - TCU

Sammie Puisis - South Florida

JJ Quinerly - West Virginia

Saniya Rivers - NC State

Kaylene Smikle - Maryland

Ashley Sofilkanich - Bucknell

Sarah Strong - UConn

Harmoni Turner - Harvard

Rachel Ullstrom - Richmond

Alyssa Ustby - North Carolina

Hailey Van Lith - TCU

JuJu Watkins - USC

Riley Weiss - Columbia

Laura Ziegler - Saint Joseph’s

The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner is to be announced at the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa, from April 4-6. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Christopher Hall
