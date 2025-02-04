JJ Quinerly Selected to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watch List
Monday afternoon, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly was selected to the midseason watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year Award, marking the second consecutive season Quinerly has been featured on the midseason list.
The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is presented annually to the best player in women's college basketball, as voted on by members of the USBWA. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 and with some 1,000 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball.
Quinerly is averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game and her 3.5 steals leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks fifth nationally.
The Norfolk, Virginia, native is No. 7 on the all-time scoring list with 1,747, behind Talisha Hargis (1995-98) with 1,751. She is 3rd in steals with 300 and passing WVU Hall of Famer Rosemary Kosiorek (1989-92) during the Mountaineers first ranked with of the season over No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List
Destiny Adams - Rutgers
Georgia Amoore - Kentucky
Julia Ayrault - Michigan State
Sarah Ashlee Barker - Alabama
Zanai Barnett-Gay - Navy
Raegan Beers - Oklahoma
Lauren Betts - UCLA
Mikayla Blakes - Vanderbilt
Madison Booker - Texas
Paige Bueckers - UConn
Jaloni Cambridge - Ohio State
Dani Carnegie - Georgia Tech
Talaysia Cooper - Tennessee
Audi Crooks - Iowa State
Katie Dinnebier - Drake
Kara Dunn - Georgia Tech
Yvonne Ejim - Gonzaga
Toby Fournier - Duke
Rori Harmon - Texas
Stailee Heard - Oklahoma State
Hannah Hidalgo - Notre Dame
Izzy Higginbottom - Arkansas
Aziaha James - NC State
Jordyn Jenkins - UTSA
Flau'Jae Johnson - LSU
Taylor Jones - Texas
Gianna Kneepkens - Utah
Ioanna Krimili - Cal
Grace Larkins - South Dakota
Ta’Niya Latson - Florida State
Megan McConnell - Duquesne
Cotie McMahon - Ohio State
Olivia Miles - Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow - LSU
Te-Hina Paopao - South Carolina
Khamil Pierre - Vanderbilt
Sedona Prince - TCU
Sammie Puisis - South Florida
JJ Quinerly - West Virginia
Saniya Rivers - NC State
Kaylene Smikle - Maryland
Ashley Sofilkanich - Bucknell
Sarah Strong - UConn
Harmoni Turner - Harvard
Rachel Ullstrom - Richmond
Alyssa Ustby - North Carolina
Hailey Van Lith - TCU
JuJu Watkins - USC
Riley Weiss - Columbia
Laura Ziegler - Saint Joseph’s
The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner is to be announced at the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa, from April 4-6. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
