West Virginia Rises in the Latest AP Poll
The West Virginia Mountaineers moved up in the latest AP Poll from 21st to No. 18 on Monday.
West Virginia had a week off after falling five spots in the poll last week after suffering its fourth loss of the season at Arizona in the final game of a two-game road trip before avenging an earlier season loss with its first top 25 win of the year. The Mountaineers used its full court high-pressure defense to hold then-No. 24 Oklahoma State to its lowest point total of the season for a resounding 54-37 win on Saturday.
Sydney Shaw led the team in scoring for the second time this season. The junior guard produced eight of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter to hold off any potential comeback from the Cowgirls. The team’s leading scorer, senior guard JJ Quinerly, put in 15 points and tied a career-high eight steals.
West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night as the Mountaineers host the Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
AP Poll
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. UConn
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Ohio State
9. TCU
10. Duke
11. Kentucky
12. Kansas State
13. North Carolina
14. North Carolina State
15. Oklahoma
16. Maryland
17. Georgia Tech
18. West Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Michigan State
21. California
22. Florida State
23. Alabama
24. Vanderbilt
25. Oklahoma State
