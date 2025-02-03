Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Rises in the Latest AP Poll

The Mountaineers move into the top 20 of the AP Poll

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guards JJ Quinerly (11) and Sydney Shaw (5).
West Virginia University guards JJ Quinerly (11) and Sydney Shaw (5). / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers moved up in the latest AP Poll from 21st to No. 18 on Monday.

West Virginia had a week off after falling five spots in the poll last week after suffering its fourth loss of the season at Arizona in the final game of a two-game road trip before avenging an earlier season loss with its first top 25 win of the year. The Mountaineers used its full court high-pressure defense to hold then-No. 24 Oklahoma State to its lowest point total of the season for a resounding 54-37 win on Saturday.

Sydney Shaw led the team in scoring for the second time this season. The junior guard produced eight of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter to hold off any potential comeback from the Cowgirls. The team’s leading scorer, senior guard JJ Quinerly, put in 15 points and tied a career-high eight steals.

West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night as the Mountaineers host the Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

AP Poll

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. UConn

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Ohio State

9. TCU

10. Duke

11. Kentucky

12. Kansas State

13. North Carolina

14. North Carolina State

15. Oklahoma

16. Maryland

17. Georgia Tech

18. West Virginia

19. Tennessee

20. Michigan State

21. California

22. Florida State

23. Alabama

24. Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma State

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Javon Small Listed as a Top 10 Candidate for the Bob Cousy Award

Joe Yesufu's Scoring Punch Could Be Just What the Doctor Ordered for West Virginia

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/3

What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over Cincinnati

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/WVU Womens Basketball